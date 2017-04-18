Real Madrid came up with a huge win against Bayern Munich in the first leg of Champions League quarter-final, winning the match 2-1 last week. Real will need to come with a repeat show when they host Bayern at Bernabeu in the second leg of the all-important clash on Tuesday.

Real will enjoy a one-goal cushion, and the added away goal advantage as well, but there is no way that the home team can sit back and relax. Bayern will come all guns blazing, and with Roberto Lewandowski set to feature for the visiting team, Real have to be on top of their game.

This could be on their biggest test in recent times for Real, who will once again look forward to the brilliance of Ronaldo in the second leg. The Portuguese does not need much invitation to score goals, but they need other offensive players like Karim Benzema to deliver the goods.

The home team will be looking for an early goal, as it would give them a two-goal cushion in the aggregate score. Though Real beat Bayern in the first leg, the job is not yet done for them to reach Champions League quarterfinal. Manager Zinedine Zidane, who has himself played a number of such big matches, know the difficulties in playing quality teams, who never give up like Bayern.

"We need to produce a performance. We want to win this game – we've forgotten the first leg – so we will go out to win. We know how difficult Bayern are home and away. They don't change much and they'll pressure you until the final whistle. We need to play very, very, very well," Champions League official website quoted Ziadane as saying.

Bayern, whether home or away, are an equal threat, and they will make sure that they give their best to reach yet another semi-final. They have reached the last four of the Champions League in the last five seasons, and could make their sixth, but Real stand on their way.

They will strive for consistency against Real in the second leg. Bayern were brilliant in the first half of their last match while they lost the plot in the next 45 minutes to lose the match as well. Hence, Bayern players will be more than determined to come with a great show.

Lewandowski, who missed the last match with some shoulder injury, could play an integral role in this Champions League clash. He could be a difference between a win and loss for Bayern, and the Polish striker will be keen to take advantage of Real's defence without Pepe and Raphael Varane.

Bayern coach, Carlo Ancellotti believes Lewandowski will help his team on the pitch. More importantly, the striker can inspire his team and beat Real.

"Lewandowski is OK – he trained yesterday with everyone and is fine. The other two (Boateng and Hummels) trained individually. We need to test them on the pitch with the ball but I think they have a great chance of playing," Ancelotti said.

"Obviously Lewandowski's presence will help us, but we won't be changing approach – we will play as we have all year. He's a big player who scores a lot of goals for us and gives us more confidence."

The match is expected to be a cracker. One look at their head-to-head record in European competition, Bayern has won 11 while Real has defeated the German club 10 times, so there is hardly anything to choose between the two teams.

