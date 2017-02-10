Real Madrid have decided to offer their French striker Karim Benzema a new contract despite underperforming this season. While initial reports suggested that Real Madrid President Florentino Perez was keen to sell Benzema to Arsenal or Chelsea, he seems to have changed his mind.

Karim Benzema is 29 years old and his new contract will keep him at Real Madrid until he is 34. The Frenchman is set to earn £7.7million a season (£147,000 a week) as well.

Benzema has received a lot of flak this season due to his poor performance and has only scored 12 goals from 27 appearances so far.

This will be the second time Benzema is renewing his contract with Real Madrid after he joined the club from Lyon back in 2009.

The main reason Real Madrid are offering him a new contract is to show him that they believe in him and his abilities despite having a poor season. His contract extension with Real Madrid is set to have implications across Europe, especially for Arsenal who were ready to offer £50 million for him.

With Benzema signing a new contract, Real Madrid's back up striker, Alvaro Morata could be on his way out after just re-joining the club in the summer from Juventus.

Morata has been linked with a move back to Juventus and team up with Gonzalo Higuain as they look to match the attacking powers of Real Madrid and Barcelona.

Chelsea have also been aiming for the Spanish international with Antonio Conte still unconvinced with Michy Batshuayi.