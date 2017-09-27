A teenage girl, who was allegedly kidnapped by her 50-year-old teacher in Tennessee for five weeks, recently revealed that she did not regret it. And she said it was 'an experience' that she would live with for the rest of her life.

Remember Alia Bhatt and Randeep Hooda starrer movie, Highway where Alia was kidnapped by Randeep and after being rescued, Alia suffered from Stockholm syndrome? Well, this case seems very similar to the Imitiaz Ali's movie.

The teenager from Tennessee, Elizabeth Thomas was allegedly abducted by Ted Cummins, her former teacher at Culleoka Unit School, on March 13.

According to Daily Mail, Ted Cummins got arrested on April 21, five weeks after going on the run from Columbus, Tennessee. They were found in a rural cabin in northern California. The former teacher of the teen reportedly took her on a 4,000 kilometre cross-country journey.

The accused has pleaded not guilty to charges of taking the minor girl across state lines for sex, and obstruction of justice. His trial is to begin in January and will be behind the bars for at least 10 years, if convicted.

Reportedly, in the weeks leading up to their disappearance,Thomas changed her Instagram bio and added the title 'wife' and included a ring emoji.

NEW PICTURE: Here's Tad Cummins and Elizabeth Thomas at school in January, days before his alleged inappropriate contact with her. pic.twitter.com/BzyIz8KPpY — TBI (@TBInvestigation) March 21, 2017

When they were found in April, Elizabeth was sent to a rehab facility to be looked after as she was not willing to go back to her family and insisted that she is in love with Cummins and went with him willingly.

She returned to Columbia permanently in July after spending 78 days in therapy in Jackson, The Daily Herald reported.

The 16-year-old girl had not spoken publicly about her time spent with Cummins until this Saturday. She told The Daily Herald: "It was an experience I'll have to live with the rest of my life." The teen also added: "I don't regret it, nor do I say it was the right thing to do...It's good and bad. It's there. No matter what we do, we'll have to deal with it"

However, there comes a twist in the tale as there are also reports stating that before Thomas was reported missing, emails between the student and the teacher have been discovered and that showed that the two had 'romantic interest in each other.' Also, the time when they disappeared, Cummins had just been suspended from the school after other students reportedly saw Thomas and Cummins kissing in his classroom. Both of them denied kissing, according to the investigative files of the school.