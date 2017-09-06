Mass maharaja Ravi Teja's son Mahadhan is making his acting debut in films with his upcoming Telugu movie Raja: The Great, which is slated for release in theatres on October 12.

Director Anil Ravipudi and producer Dil Raju jointly decided to cast Mahadhan for Raja: The Great. Later, they convinced Ravi Teja to allow his son to work in the movie. Mahadhan will be seen as the young Ravi Teja in the movie.

Anil Ravipudi has confirmed the news about Mahadhan's debut on his Twitter handle. The director posted some photos featuring him on the sets of Raja: The Great and wrote: "Happy to introduce Mass Maharaj Ravi Teja's son Mahadhan in our #RajaTheGreat. Wishing him a very bright future."

Ravi Teja is playing a visually impaired man in Raja: The Great and his role featured in its first look and teaser has created a lot of curiosity about the movie.

Mehreen Pirzada is playing the female lead alongside Ravi Teja in Raja: The Great, while Prakash Raj, Sampath Raj, Raadhika and Vivan Bhatena appear in supporting cast.

Mohana Krishna is handling camera work for Raja: The Great, which is fast inching towards its completion. Sai Karthik is composing music and background score of the film. The makers are expected to release its audio album at a grand function soon.