The India Test match winning train is up and running again after Virat Kohli's men completed a comprehensive 304-run victory over Sri Lanka in the first Test in Galle on Saturday.

Beginning a new era after the much talked about appointment of Ravi Shastri as the head coach, the pressure was on the new boss and Virat Kohli to produce a positive result. And they went about doing that with great efficiency.

There was not one moment in this Test match where India did not look in control. From the moment Kohli won the toss, India bossed this Test match in Galle, and that is despite the wicket providing very little assistance for the bowlers.

This wasn't one of those wins where R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja ran through the Sri Lankan batsmen on a crumbling surface; this was a proper Test match win picked up through a collective bowling effort, which will please Kohli just that little bit more.

Starting day four with a 498-run lead, Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane added 51 quick runs in the morning as the two batted for half an hour. In the process, Kohli also managed to complete his 17th Test match hundred, with it ending a bit of a slump he had gone through in the longest format of the game.