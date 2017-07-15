A four-member panel set up by the Committee of Administrators (CoA) has been entrusted with the duty of deciding the salaries of the India cricket team coaching staff, it has been confirmed after a CoA meeting on Saturday July 15.

CK Khanna, the acting president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), acting secretary Amitabh Chaudhary, board CEO Rahul Johri and CoA member Diana Edulji will be a part of the panel.

Here are the top takeaways from the meeting: