A four-member panel set up by the Committee of Administrators (CoA) has been entrusted with the duty of deciding the salaries of the India cricket team coaching staff, it has been confirmed after a CoA meeting on Saturday July 15.
CK Khanna, the acting president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), acting secretary Amitabh Chaudhary, board CEO Rahul Johri and CoA member Diana Edulji will be a part of the panel.
Here are the top takeaways from the meeting:
- India cricket team coach Ravi Shastri is scheduled for a meeting on July 18 with the four-member panel over the appointments of the coaching staff.
- After making all the major decisions regarding the payment structure and the confirmed list of coaching staff as laid by Shastri, the four-member panel will reach to the CoA on July 22.
- The Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) appointed Rahul Dravid and Zaheer Khan as the batting coach and the bowling coach of the team respectively, but those were mere recommendations, mentioned the CoA on Saturday.
- Shastri has made it clear that he wants Bharat Arun as the bowling coach.
- It now needs to be seen if Dravid and Zaheer at all will travel with the team for the India tour of Sri Lanka, on July 19. The two nations engage in a three-match Test series, a five-match ODI series and a one-off T20I.
- The BCCI has invited applications for the India cricket team manager job, with the deadline set for July 21.