The salary details of Indian team's head coach Ravi Shastri have been made public by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

Shastri took over as India's coach from Anil Kumble in the month of July. Now, the Indian cricket board has paid his first salary for a three-month period.

The BCCI, on Wednesday (October 4), on its website, posted the details of payments made to Shastri, cricketers, state associations and others.

Shastri was paid more than Rs 1.20 crore (12,087,187) for his services from July 18 to October 17, 2017.

When Shastri was appointed as coach, there were reports that he would be paid over Rs 8 crore. However, the three-month salary now doesn't add up to that figure.

Kumble was paid Rs 6.5 crore for his services per annum. His contract was not renewed following differences with captain Virat Kohli and he stepped down after the Champions Trophy in June.

Now, under Shastri-Kohli partnership India have reclaimed the number one position in the International Cricket Council's (ICC) ODI Team Rankings.

Virat Kohli Ravi Shastri
Shastri (right) and Kohli.ISHARA S. KODIKARA/AFP/Getty Images

Recently, they defeated Australia 4-1 and are now gearing up face Steve Smith-led team in a three-match T20I series beginning Saturday (October 7).

Batting coach Sanjay Bangar too received his salary. He got Rs 37.5 lakh (37,58,227) for four months (June, July, August and September 2017).

Mahendra Singh Dhoni received Rs 57.8 lakh (57,88,373) as "Share of gross revenue 2015-16 International Tournament played in outside India". Cheteshwar Pujara received Rs 28.1 lakh (28,13,792) as share of gross revenue.

Details of payments made above Rs 25 lakh during the month of September 2017 (As posted on BCCI website)

Date Name of the Party Cheque / RTGS Amount Purpose
01-09-2017 TK Sports Private Limited 5756666.00 Clothing of ZCA U16(Boys), ZCA U19(Boys) & ZCA U19(Girls) Camps
01-09-2017 Nielsen Sports India Pvt Ltd 6562500.00 IPL 2017 Commercial Audit and Sponsorship TV Media Evaluation fee 2017 as per Inv No 14 & 15/17-18
01-09-2017 Arun Sign Service Pvt Ltd 13161165.00 Additional cost related to IPL 2017 and charges for undertaking look and fee branding for IPL 2017 playoffs as per Inv No 14 & 05
01-09-2017 Trade Wings Ltd. 3689225.00 50% advance against group booking for India tour to South Africa.
01-09-2017 Jet Airways (India) Ltd. 13483265.00 Advance payment for charter flights for Australia tour to India. Proforma Inv No. BOM2017/CH/044
04-09-2017 GMR Sports Private Limited 247695000.00 3rd Installment for IPL Season 2017- Share of Net Central Rights
04-09-2017 Knight Riders Sports Private Limited 259200000.00 3rd Installment for IPL Season 2017- Share of Net Central Rights
04-09-2017 K.P.H. Dream Cricket Private Limited 265650000.00 3rd Installment for IPL Season 2017- Share of Net Central Rights
04-09-2017 Indiawin Sports Private Limited 328440000.00 3rd Installment for IPL Season 2017- Share of Net Central Rights
06-09-2017 Yourself for Income Tax 12809789.00 TDS for the month of August 2017
06-09-2017 Sun TV Network Limited 270000000.00 3rd Installment for IPL Season 2017- Share of Net Central Rights
07-09-2017 Trade Wings Ltd. 3696765.00 Cost of Air tickets issued to India A team for South Africa tour.
08-09-2017 Trade Wings Ltd., New Delhi 4490512.00 Cost of air tickets issued to BCCI officials, players, auditors, office bearers etc. during period 16/07 to 31/07.
11-09-2017 Trade Wings Ltd 2527000.00 Cost of Air Tickets during Inter Zonal U19(Girls) held at Guntur
11-09-2017 Delhi & District Cricket Association 4676402.00 Reimbursement of Coochbehar Trophy expenses and Subsidies payable to DDCA as per Inv no DDCA/17-18/26 dtd 28-06-2017
11-09-2017 Ryal Logistics Pvt Ltd 4791823.00 Custom duty for TV Production equipments
12-09-2017 National Insurance Co. Ltd. 9204000.00 Annual event cancellation insurance policy premium. Inv No. 20170911
15-09-2017 GroupM Media India Pvt Ltd 2654525.00 Advertisement Expenses for IPL Season 2017 (Inv No:BX/28020/17)
15-09-2017 CHETESHWAR PUJARA 2813792.00 Share of gross revenue 2015-16 International Tournament played in outside India
15-09-2017 GroupM Media India Pvt Ltd 2972659.00 Advertisement Expenses for IPL Season 2017 (Inv No:BX/31657/17)
15-09-2017 Delhi & District Cricket Association 5679641.00 Reimbursement of Participation Subsidy and Match Fees Vijay Hazare Trophy group 2016-17 Inv no 24
15-09-2017 Delhi & District Cricket Association 6935139.00 Reimbursement of Participation Subsidy and Match Fees Ranji Trophy2016-17 Inv no 25
18-09-2017 Services & Sports Control Board 7720807.00 Reimbursement of Participation Subsidy, Expenses and Match Fees Ranji Trophy Inv no 1
18-09-2017 Yourself for GST 191127391.00 GST Payment for the month of August 2017 for BCCI
19-09-2017 The New India Assurance Company Limited 3142340.00 Insurance charges of group personal accident for players and officials
19-09-2017 Affle India Pvt Ltd 4777500.00 Cricket Learning App cost for the October 2016 to December 2016 and upfront payment for team allocation on BCCI
19-09-2017 Mahendra Singh Dhoni 5788373.00 Share of gross revenue 2015-16 International Tournament played in outside India
19-09-2017 Ravi Shastri 12087187.00 Professional fees for Head Coach of Indian Team for the period 18.07.17 to 17.10.17
21-09-2017 Zoom Communications Ltd. 13297500.00 1st 25% for Broadcast Production Services for Domestic Season 2017-18. Inv.No.ZCL/2017-18/023.
22-09-2017 GroupM Media India Pvt Ltd 3652502.00 Advertisement of Expenses for TV Activity for IPL Season 2017 (BX/33756/17 dated 25.05.2017)
22-09-2017 Encompass Events Pvt Ltd 4192344.00 Reimbursement of Ticketing service, hospitality & Entertainment tax for IPL 2015 Op Ceremony in Kolkata
22-09-2017 GroupM Media India Pvt Ltd 8081720.00 Advertisement Exp for Radio Activity for IPL Season 2017 (BX/43466/17 dated 25.06.2017 , (BX/27279/17 & BX/31715/17 dated 25.05.2017)
25-09-2017 MAHARASHTRA CRICKET ASSOCIATION 2845955.00 Payment of T L & Interest - Bank of Maharashtra as per Inv no MCA/GST/2017-18 /1
25-09-2017 MAHARASHTRA CRICKET ASSOCIATION 4923027.00 Payment of T L & Interest - Bank of Maharashtra as per Inv no MCA/GST/2017-18 /1
25-09-2017 MAHARASHTRA CRICKET ASSOCIATION 5234873.00 Payment of T L & Interest - Andhra Bank as per Inv no MCA/GST/2017-18 /1
25-09-2017 MAHARASHTRA CRICKET ASSOCIATION 7959205.00 Payment of T L & Interest - Karnataka Bank as per Inv no MCA/GST/2017-18 /1
25-09-2017 MAHARASHTRA CRICKET ASSOCIATION 10438573.00 Payment of T L & Interest - Bank of Maharashtra as per Inv no MCA/GST/2017-18 /1
25-09-2017 MAHARASHTRA CRICKET ASSOCIATION 16040488.00 Payment of T L & Interest - Bank of Baroda as per Inv no MCA/GST/2017-18 /1
25-09-2017 Yourself for Service Tax 21000000.00 Service Tax payment
26-09-2017 Goa Cricket Association 36376771.00 Service Tax payment Goa Cricket Association
27-09-2017 Chhattisgarh State Cricket Sangh 2508699.00 Reimbursement of U-19 Cooch Behar Trophy - Chhatisgarh State Inv no 8
27-09-2017 Hyderabad Cricket Association 2540466.00 Reimbursement of U19 Women One Day League - Hyderabad
27-09-2017 Tamil Nadu Cricket Association 2816993.00 Reimbursement of U-23 Col C K Nayudu - Elite A - TNCA Inv no 350
27-09-2017 Haryana Cricket Association 2874869.00 Reimbursement of U-23 Col C K Nayudu - Plate A - Haryana Inv no 34
27-09-2017 Railways Sports Promotion Board 2893090.00 Reimbursement of U-19 Cooch Bear Trophy/Grp B/2016-17 - Railway Sports Promotion BoardInv no 5
27-09-2017 Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association 2944588.00 Reimbursement of U-23 Col C K Nayudu Elite B League - M P C A Inv no 10
27-09-2017 Baroda Cricket Association 2944616.00 Reimbursement of Exp - U-19 Cooch Behar Trophy 2016-17Inv no 06/2016-17
27-09-2017 Orissa Cricket Association 2953192.00 Reimbursement of Vijay Hazare Group'B' One Day league 2016-17 LRN. OCA-2017/947-N
27-09-2017 Railways Sports Promotion Board 2955716.00 Reimbursement of Col C.K. Nayudu Trophy 2016-17Inv no 4
27-09-2017 Tamil Nadu Cricket Association 3031902.00 Reimbursement of U-19 Cooch Behar Trophy- TNCA Inv no 349
27-09-2017 Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association 3040423.00 Reimbursement of U-19 Cooch Behar - Himachal Pradesh Inv no 95
27-09-2017 Tamil Nadu Cricket Association 3131483.00 Reimbursement of Mens One Day Tournament - TNCA Inv no 369
27-09-2017 Gujarat Cricket Association 3147136.00 Reimbursement of U-19 Cooch Behar Trophy - GujaratInv no 2
27-09-2017 Gujarat Cricket Association 3163925.00 Reimb. of Match Expenses Sesson 2016-17 - Ranji Trophy Group "C" Inv no 3
27-09-2017 Haryana Cricket Association 3211523.00 Reimbursement of U-19 Cooch Behar Trophy - Haryana Inv no 33
27-09-2017 Baroda Cricket Association 3219567.00 Reimbursement of Expenses - Ranji Trophy 2016-17
27-09-2017 Orissa Cricket Association 3496174.00 Reimbursement of U-23 Col. C K Nayudu Plate 'A' League 2016-17 LRN. OCA-2017/946-B
27-09-2017 Maharashtra Cricket Association 3537995.00 Reimbursement of Subsidies, , Match Fees and Expenses U-23 Col C K Nayudu Elite C - Inv no 24
27-09-2017 Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association 3539292.00 Reimbursement of Ranji Trophy Group A - HPCA Inv no 92
27-09-2017 Trade Wings Ltd. 3620039.00 Cost of air tickets issued to recce teams, ICC & BCCI officials, auditors, Anti Doping and ACSU officials, match officials etc.
27-09-2017 Maharashtra Cricket Association 3633513.00 Reimbursement of U-19 Cooch Behar Trophy "B" Group Matches
27-09-2017 Andhra Cricket Association 3804288.00 Reimbursement of Expenses India Vs West Indies Womens Series 2016 Inv no R 15
27-09-2017 Saurashtra Cricket Association 3837007.00 Reimbursement of U-19 Cooch Behar Trophy- Saurashtra Inv no 9
27-09-2017 Punjab Cricket Association 3906980.00 Reimbursement of U-19 Cooch Behar Trophy "C" Group League & Knock Out Tournament Inv no 84
27-09-2017 Andhra Cricket Association 4004181.00 Reimbursement of U-23 Col C K Nayudu Trophy Elite B - Andhra C
27-09-2017 Chhattisgarh State Cricket Sangh 4014551.00 Reimbursement of Col C K Nayudu Plate A- ChhattisgarhInv no 5
27-09-2017 Mumbai Cricket Association 4070628.00 Reimbursement of U-23 Col C K Nayudu Plate A - Mumbai C A Inv no 10
27-09-2017 Hyderabad Cricket Association 4115511.00 Reimbursement of Expenses season 2016-17 - Ranji Trophy Group "C" matches Inv 09
27-09-2017 Mumbai Cricket Association 4192164.00 Reimbursement of U-19 Cooch Behar Trophy Elite A- Mumbai C A Inv no 14
27-09-2017 Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association 4231270.00 Reimbursement of U-19 Cooch Behar Trophy D Group - M P C A Inv no 764
27-09-2017 Andhra Cricket Association 4297587.00 Reimbursement of U-19 Cooch Behar - AndhraInv no R 20 BCCI/HQ/49 (G) / 1053/2017
27-09-2017 Orissa Cricket Association 4343968.00 Reimbursement of U-19 Cooch Behar Trophy Group'C' League 2016-17 LRN. OCA-2017/946-D
27-09-2017 Chhattisgarh State Cricket Sangh 4596262.00 Reimbursement of Senior Women's T-20 Inter Zonal Tournamant 2016-17Inv no 15
27-09-2017 Orissa Cricket Association 4726284.00 Reimbursement of Ranji Trophy Group'A' League 2016-17 LRN. OCA-2017/945-B
27-09-2017 Gujarat Cricket Association 4871018.00 Reimbursement of U-23 Col C K Nayudu League & KO- GujaratInv no 5
27-09-2017 Maharashtra Cricket Association 4872560.00 Reimbursement of Ranji Trophy - Maharashtra C A Inv no 27
27-09-2017 Punjab Cricket Association 4938154.00 Reimbursement of Col C.K. Nayudu Trophy EL "B" League & Knock Out Tournamant 2016-17 Inv no 85
27-09-2017 Andhra Cricket Association 5085000.00 Reimb of Exp - Police Bandobast cost IPL 2016 Inv no 26/Acc/2016-17 - IPL/718/2016
27-09-2017 GroupM Media India Pvt Ltd 5093000.00 Fee for managing media campaign for IPL 2017- March, April & May month
27-09-2017 Saurashtra Cricket Association 5225120.00 Reimbursement of Ranji Trophy Gr B Matches - Saurashtra Inv no 16
27-09-2017 Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association 5477668.00 Reimbursement of U-23 Col CK Nayudu - Himachal Pradesh Inv no 100
27-09-2017 Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association 5496320.00 Reimbursement of Ranji Trophy Group A - M P C A Inv no 11
27-09-2017 Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association 5565251.00 Reimbursement of U-16 Vijay Merchant Trophy K O- M P C A Inv no 771
27-09-2017 Chhattisgarh State Cricket Sangh 5711020.00 Reimbursement of Ranji Trophy - Chhatisgarh StateInv no 4
27-09-2017 Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association 6138160.00 Reimbursement of Ranji Trophy C Group - HPCA Inv no 91
27-09-2017 Andhra Cricket Association 6305400.00 Reimbursement of Ranji Trophy C Group Matches- Andhra C AInv no R 08
27-09-2017 Andhra Cricket Association 6369554.00 Reimbursement of Sr Women Interzonal Three day Matches South Zone Inv no R 14
27-09-2017 Orissa Cricket Association 6398060.00 Reimbursement of Ranji Trophy 'A' League 2016-17 LRN. OCA-2017/945
27-09-2017 Railways Sports Promotion Board 6572421.00 Reimbursement of Reimb of Expenses 2016-17 - Ranji Trophy Group "A" Inv no 1
27-09-2017 Punjab Cricket Association 6868993.00 Reimbursement of Ranji Trophy "A" Group and Other Hosting Neutral Venue Matches- Punjab Inv no 79
27-09-2017 Maharashtra Cricket Association 7858068.00 GST component of Invoice no MCA GST 2017-18 -01
27-09-2017 Gujarat Cricket Association 8011700.00 Reimb of Match Expenses Sesson 2016-17 - Ranji Trophy Group "A" - Match fees K O Inv 32
27-09-2017 Zoom Communications Ltd. 8019000.00 1st 50% for providing Broadcast Production Services for New Zealand Series Oct-Nov 2017. Inv.No.ZCL/2017-18
27-09-2017 Goa Cricket Association 8053972.00 Reimbursement of 49(Q) - Ranji Trophy Group C - 2015-16 - GoaInv no 44/2016
27-09-2017 Andhra Cricket Association 8128096.00 Reimbursement of 49 (V) - U-19 Quadrangular series-2013
27-09-2017 Haryana Cricket Association 9406070.00 Reimb of Match Expenses Sesson 2016-17 - Ranji Trophy - Group "C" - Matches, & K/O Inv no 43
27-09-2017 Andhra Cricket Association 9541731.00 Reimb of Exp - IPL 2016 matches in Vizag Inv no 18/Acc/2016-17 - IPL/662/2016
27-09-2017 GroupM Media India Pvt Ltd 9847947.00 Advertisement of Expenses for TV Activity for IPL Season 2017 (BX/33731/17 dated 25.05.2017)
27-09-2017 Mumbai Cricket Association 12145605.00 Reimbursement of Ranji Trophy Group A - Mumbai Inv no 16 BCCI / HQ/49 (O)/ 1131/2017
27-09-2017 DNA Entertainment Networks Pvt Ltd 24868450.00 Balance 60% - LED Hiring for IPL Season 2017
28-09-2017 GroupM Media India Pvt Ltd 5967547.00 Advertisement of Expenses for TV Activity & Radio Activity for IPL Season 2017
28-09-2017 Yourself for GST 6681448.00 GST Payment for GOA Cricket Association against Invoice No GST/SEPT/14
28-09-2017 Jet Airways (India) Ltd. 11114705.00 Advance payment towards chartered flights for New Zealand tour of India. Proforma Inv No. BOM2017/CH/047
29-09-2017 Incentive Destinations Pvt. Ltd. 2922500.00 50% advance towards TV Feed Production Crew travel Air Tickets during Australia Series Sep-Oct 2017. Inv.No.001/017.
29-09-2017 Karnataka State Cricket Association 3187827.00 Reimbursement of Reimb of Expenses season 2016-17 - Ranji Trophy Group "A" Inv no 133
29-09-2017 Goa Cricket Association 3575745.00 Being Reimbursement of Subsidy, Match Fees for 14-15 Sr Womens OD Lg Inv no 29
29-09-2017 Sanjay Bangar 3758227.00 Professional fee for Batting Coach of Indian team for the period June, July, August and September 2017
29-09-2017 Delhi & District Cricket Association 3796789.00 Reim of Expenses season 2015-16 - Vijay Hazare Sr Men One Day Trophy Group"C" matches Inv no DDCA/17-18/30
29-09-2017 Karnataka State Cricket Association 3950425.00 Infrastructure claim - Installation of 200 KLD Sewage Treatment Plant Technology
29-09-2017 Karnataka State Cricket Association 4292644.00 Reimbursement of U-19 Cooch Behar Trophy "D" Group Matched 2016-17 Inv no 138
29-09-2017 Karnataka State Cricket Association 5493271.00 Reimbursement of U-23 Col C.K. Nayudu Trophy Plate Group "B" Tournamant 2016-17 Inv no 135
29-09-2017 Karnataka State Cricket Association 6262460.00 Reimb of Expenses Season - 2016-17 - Ranji Trophy Group "B" match fee and subsidy Inv no 129
29-09-2017 Karnataka State Cricket Association 7762336.00 Reim of Expenses season 2016-17 - U16 Vijay Merchant Trophy - League & K/O matchesInv no 139
29-09-2017 Kookaburra Sport India (P) Ltd 8054880.00 100% Advance payment for purchase of Cricket Balls for the season 2017-18
29-09-2017 Karnataka State Cricket Association 13682542.00 Infrastructure claim - Civil Work , & Installation of Sprinkler System-Subject to completion of requirements
29-09-2017 Karnataka State Cricket Association 19581692.00 Infrastructure claim - Installation of Sub Air Sports Aeration System & Supply and Laying of LT UG Cable related to same
