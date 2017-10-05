The salary details of Indian team's head coach Ravi Shastri have been made public by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).
Shastri took over as India's coach from Anil Kumble in the month of July. Now, the Indian cricket board has paid his first salary for a three-month period.
The BCCI, on Wednesday (October 4), on its website, posted the details of payments made to Shastri, cricketers, state associations and others.
Shastri was paid more than Rs 1.20 crore (12,087,187) for his services from July 18 to October 17, 2017.
When Shastri was appointed as coach, there were reports that he would be paid over Rs 8 crore. However, the three-month salary now doesn't add up to that figure.
Kumble was paid Rs 6.5 crore for his services per annum. His contract was not renewed following differences with captain Virat Kohli and he stepped down after the Champions Trophy in June.
Now, under Shastri-Kohli partnership India have reclaimed the number one position in the International Cricket Council's (ICC) ODI Team Rankings.
Recently, they defeated Australia 4-1 and are now gearing up face Steve Smith-led team in a three-match T20I series beginning Saturday (October 7).
Batting coach Sanjay Bangar too received his salary. He got Rs 37.5 lakh (37,58,227) for four months (June, July, August and September 2017).
Mahendra Singh Dhoni received Rs 57.8 lakh (57,88,373) as "Share of gross revenue 2015-16 International Tournament played in outside India". Cheteshwar Pujara received Rs 28.1 lakh (28,13,792) as share of gross revenue.
Details of payments made above Rs 25 lakh during the month of September 2017 (As posted on BCCI website)
|Date
|Name of the Party
|Cheque / RTGS Amount
|Purpose
|01-09-2017
|TK Sports Private Limited
|5756666.00
|Clothing of ZCA U16(Boys), ZCA U19(Boys) & ZCA U19(Girls) Camps
|01-09-2017
|Nielsen Sports India Pvt Ltd
|6562500.00
|IPL 2017 Commercial Audit and Sponsorship TV Media Evaluation fee 2017 as per Inv No 14 & 15/17-18
|01-09-2017
|Arun Sign Service Pvt Ltd
|13161165.00
|Additional cost related to IPL 2017 and charges for undertaking look and fee branding for IPL 2017 playoffs as per Inv No 14 & 05
|01-09-2017
|Trade Wings Ltd.
|3689225.00
|50% advance against group booking for India tour to South Africa.
|01-09-2017
|Jet Airways (India) Ltd.
|13483265.00
|Advance payment for charter flights for Australia tour to India. Proforma Inv No. BOM2017/CH/044
|04-09-2017
|GMR Sports Private Limited
|247695000.00
|3rd Installment for IPL Season 2017- Share of Net Central Rights
|04-09-2017
|Knight Riders Sports Private Limited
|259200000.00
|3rd Installment for IPL Season 2017- Share of Net Central Rights
|04-09-2017
|K.P.H. Dream Cricket Private Limited
|265650000.00
|3rd Installment for IPL Season 2017- Share of Net Central Rights
|04-09-2017
|Indiawin Sports Private Limited
|328440000.00
|3rd Installment for IPL Season 2017- Share of Net Central Rights
|06-09-2017
|Yourself for Income Tax
|12809789.00
|TDS for the month of August 2017
|06-09-2017
|Sun TV Network Limited
|270000000.00
|3rd Installment for IPL Season 2017- Share of Net Central Rights
|07-09-2017
|Trade Wings Ltd.
|3696765.00
|Cost of Air tickets issued to India A team for South Africa tour.
|08-09-2017
|Trade Wings Ltd., New Delhi
|4490512.00
|Cost of air tickets issued to BCCI officials, players, auditors, office bearers etc. during period 16/07 to 31/07.
|11-09-2017
|Trade Wings Ltd
|2527000.00
|Cost of Air Tickets during Inter Zonal U19(Girls) held at Guntur
|11-09-2017
|Delhi & District Cricket Association
|4676402.00
|Reimbursement of Coochbehar Trophy expenses and Subsidies payable to DDCA as per Inv no DDCA/17-18/26 dtd 28-06-2017
|11-09-2017
|Ryal Logistics Pvt Ltd
|4791823.00
|Custom duty for TV Production equipments
|12-09-2017
|National Insurance Co. Ltd.
|9204000.00
|Annual event cancellation insurance policy premium. Inv No. 20170911
|15-09-2017
|GroupM Media India Pvt Ltd
|2654525.00
|Advertisement Expenses for IPL Season 2017 (Inv No:BX/28020/17)
|15-09-2017
|CHETESHWAR PUJARA
|2813792.00
|Share of gross revenue 2015-16 International Tournament played in outside India
|15-09-2017
|GroupM Media India Pvt Ltd
|2972659.00
|Advertisement Expenses for IPL Season 2017 (Inv No:BX/31657/17)
|15-09-2017
|Delhi & District Cricket Association
|5679641.00
|Reimbursement of Participation Subsidy and Match Fees Vijay Hazare Trophy group 2016-17 Inv no 24
|15-09-2017
|Delhi & District Cricket Association
|6935139.00
|Reimbursement of Participation Subsidy and Match Fees Ranji Trophy2016-17 Inv no 25
|18-09-2017
|Services & Sports Control Board
|7720807.00
|Reimbursement of Participation Subsidy, Expenses and Match Fees Ranji Trophy Inv no 1
|18-09-2017
|Yourself for GST
|191127391.00
|GST Payment for the month of August 2017 for BCCI
|19-09-2017
|The New India Assurance Company Limited
|3142340.00
|Insurance charges of group personal accident for players and officials
|19-09-2017
|Affle India Pvt Ltd
|4777500.00
|Cricket Learning App cost for the October 2016 to December 2016 and upfront payment for team allocation on BCCI
|19-09-2017
|Mahendra Singh Dhoni
|5788373.00
|Share of gross revenue 2015-16 International Tournament played in outside India
|19-09-2017
|Ravi Shastri
|12087187.00
|Professional fees for Head Coach of Indian Team for the period 18.07.17 to 17.10.17
|21-09-2017
|Zoom Communications Ltd.
|13297500.00
|1st 25% for Broadcast Production Services for Domestic Season 2017-18. Inv.No.ZCL/2017-18/023.
|22-09-2017
|GroupM Media India Pvt Ltd
|3652502.00
|Advertisement of Expenses for TV Activity for IPL Season 2017 (BX/33756/17 dated 25.05.2017)
|22-09-2017
|Encompass Events Pvt Ltd
|4192344.00
|Reimbursement of Ticketing service, hospitality & Entertainment tax for IPL 2015 Op Ceremony in Kolkata
|22-09-2017
|GroupM Media India Pvt Ltd
|8081720.00
|Advertisement Exp for Radio Activity for IPL Season 2017 (BX/43466/17 dated 25.06.2017 , (BX/27279/17 & BX/31715/17 dated 25.05.2017)
|25-09-2017
|MAHARASHTRA CRICKET ASSOCIATION
|2845955.00
|Payment of T L & Interest - Bank of Maharashtra as per Inv no MCA/GST/2017-18 /1
|25-09-2017
|MAHARASHTRA CRICKET ASSOCIATION
|4923027.00
|Payment of T L & Interest - Bank of Maharashtra as per Inv no MCA/GST/2017-18 /1
|25-09-2017
|MAHARASHTRA CRICKET ASSOCIATION
|5234873.00
|Payment of T L & Interest - Andhra Bank as per Inv no MCA/GST/2017-18 /1
|25-09-2017
|MAHARASHTRA CRICKET ASSOCIATION
|7959205.00
|Payment of T L & Interest - Karnataka Bank as per Inv no MCA/GST/2017-18 /1
|25-09-2017
|MAHARASHTRA CRICKET ASSOCIATION
|10438573.00
|Payment of T L & Interest - Bank of Maharashtra as per Inv no MCA/GST/2017-18 /1
|25-09-2017
|MAHARASHTRA CRICKET ASSOCIATION
|16040488.00
|Payment of T L & Interest - Bank of Baroda as per Inv no MCA/GST/2017-18 /1
|25-09-2017
|Yourself for Service Tax
|21000000.00
|Service Tax payment
|26-09-2017
|Goa Cricket Association
|36376771.00
|Service Tax payment Goa Cricket Association
|27-09-2017
|Chhattisgarh State Cricket Sangh
|2508699.00
|Reimbursement of U-19 Cooch Behar Trophy - Chhatisgarh State Inv no 8
|27-09-2017
|Hyderabad Cricket Association
|2540466.00
|Reimbursement of U19 Women One Day League - Hyderabad
|27-09-2017
|Tamil Nadu Cricket Association
|2816993.00
|Reimbursement of U-23 Col C K Nayudu - Elite A - TNCA Inv no 350
|27-09-2017
|Haryana Cricket Association
|2874869.00
|Reimbursement of U-23 Col C K Nayudu - Plate A - Haryana Inv no 34
|27-09-2017
|Railways Sports Promotion Board
|2893090.00
|Reimbursement of U-19 Cooch Bear Trophy/Grp B/2016-17 - Railway Sports Promotion BoardInv no 5
|27-09-2017
|Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association
|2944588.00
|Reimbursement of U-23 Col C K Nayudu Elite B League - M P C A Inv no 10
|27-09-2017
|Baroda Cricket Association
|2944616.00
|Reimbursement of Exp - U-19 Cooch Behar Trophy 2016-17Inv no 06/2016-17
|27-09-2017
|Orissa Cricket Association
|2953192.00
|Reimbursement of Vijay Hazare Group'B' One Day league 2016-17 LRN. OCA-2017/947-N
|27-09-2017
|Railways Sports Promotion Board
|2955716.00
|Reimbursement of Col C.K. Nayudu Trophy 2016-17Inv no 4
|27-09-2017
|Tamil Nadu Cricket Association
|3031902.00
|Reimbursement of U-19 Cooch Behar Trophy- TNCA Inv no 349
|27-09-2017
|Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association
|3040423.00
|Reimbursement of U-19 Cooch Behar - Himachal Pradesh Inv no 95
|27-09-2017
|Tamil Nadu Cricket Association
|3131483.00
|Reimbursement of Mens One Day Tournament - TNCA Inv no 369
|27-09-2017
|Gujarat Cricket Association
|3147136.00
|Reimbursement of U-19 Cooch Behar Trophy - GujaratInv no 2
|27-09-2017
|Gujarat Cricket Association
|3163925.00
|Reimb. of Match Expenses Sesson 2016-17 - Ranji Trophy Group "C" Inv no 3
|27-09-2017
|Haryana Cricket Association
|3211523.00
|Reimbursement of U-19 Cooch Behar Trophy - Haryana Inv no 33
|27-09-2017
|Baroda Cricket Association
|3219567.00
|Reimbursement of Expenses - Ranji Trophy 2016-17
|27-09-2017
|Orissa Cricket Association
|3496174.00
|Reimbursement of U-23 Col. C K Nayudu Plate 'A' League 2016-17 LRN. OCA-2017/946-B
|27-09-2017
|Maharashtra Cricket Association
|3537995.00
|Reimbursement of Subsidies, , Match Fees and Expenses U-23 Col C K Nayudu Elite C - Inv no 24
|27-09-2017
|Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association
|3539292.00
|Reimbursement of Ranji Trophy Group A - HPCA Inv no 92
|27-09-2017
|Trade Wings Ltd.
|3620039.00
|Cost of air tickets issued to recce teams, ICC & BCCI officials, auditors, Anti Doping and ACSU officials, match officials etc.
|27-09-2017
|Maharashtra Cricket Association
|3633513.00
|Reimbursement of U-19 Cooch Behar Trophy "B" Group Matches
|27-09-2017
|Andhra Cricket Association
|3804288.00
|Reimbursement of Expenses India Vs West Indies Womens Series 2016 Inv no R 15
|27-09-2017
|Saurashtra Cricket Association
|3837007.00
|Reimbursement of U-19 Cooch Behar Trophy- Saurashtra Inv no 9
|27-09-2017
|Punjab Cricket Association
|3906980.00
|Reimbursement of U-19 Cooch Behar Trophy "C" Group League & Knock Out Tournament Inv no 84
|27-09-2017
|Andhra Cricket Association
|4004181.00
|Reimbursement of U-23 Col C K Nayudu Trophy Elite B - Andhra C
|27-09-2017
|Chhattisgarh State Cricket Sangh
|4014551.00
|Reimbursement of Col C K Nayudu Plate A- ChhattisgarhInv no 5
|27-09-2017
|Mumbai Cricket Association
|4070628.00
|Reimbursement of U-23 Col C K Nayudu Plate A - Mumbai C A Inv no 10
|27-09-2017
|Hyderabad Cricket Association
|4115511.00
|Reimbursement of Expenses season 2016-17 - Ranji Trophy Group "C" matches Inv 09
|27-09-2017
|Mumbai Cricket Association
|4192164.00
|Reimbursement of U-19 Cooch Behar Trophy Elite A- Mumbai C A Inv no 14
|27-09-2017
|Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association
|4231270.00
|Reimbursement of U-19 Cooch Behar Trophy D Group - M P C A Inv no 764
|27-09-2017
|Andhra Cricket Association
|4297587.00
|Reimbursement of U-19 Cooch Behar - AndhraInv no R 20 BCCI/HQ/49 (G) / 1053/2017
|27-09-2017
|Orissa Cricket Association
|4343968.00
|Reimbursement of U-19 Cooch Behar Trophy Group'C' League 2016-17 LRN. OCA-2017/946-D
|27-09-2017
|Chhattisgarh State Cricket Sangh
|4596262.00
|Reimbursement of Senior Women's T-20 Inter Zonal Tournamant 2016-17Inv no 15
|27-09-2017
|Orissa Cricket Association
|4726284.00
|Reimbursement of Ranji Trophy Group'A' League 2016-17 LRN. OCA-2017/945-B
|27-09-2017
|Gujarat Cricket Association
|4871018.00
|Reimbursement of U-23 Col C K Nayudu League & KO- GujaratInv no 5
|27-09-2017
|Maharashtra Cricket Association
|4872560.00
|Reimbursement of Ranji Trophy - Maharashtra C A Inv no 27
|27-09-2017
|Punjab Cricket Association
|4938154.00
|Reimbursement of Col C.K. Nayudu Trophy EL "B" League & Knock Out Tournamant 2016-17 Inv no 85
|27-09-2017
|Andhra Cricket Association
|5085000.00
|Reimb of Exp - Police Bandobast cost IPL 2016 Inv no 26/Acc/2016-17 - IPL/718/2016
|27-09-2017
|GroupM Media India Pvt Ltd
|5093000.00
|Fee for managing media campaign for IPL 2017- March, April & May month
|27-09-2017
|Saurashtra Cricket Association
|5225120.00
|Reimbursement of Ranji Trophy Gr B Matches - Saurashtra Inv no 16
|27-09-2017
|Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association
|5477668.00
|Reimbursement of U-23 Col CK Nayudu - Himachal Pradesh Inv no 100
|27-09-2017
|Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association
|5496320.00
|Reimbursement of Ranji Trophy Group A - M P C A Inv no 11
|27-09-2017
|Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association
|5565251.00
|Reimbursement of U-16 Vijay Merchant Trophy K O- M P C A Inv no 771
|27-09-2017
|Chhattisgarh State Cricket Sangh
|5711020.00
|Reimbursement of Ranji Trophy - Chhatisgarh StateInv no 4
|27-09-2017
|Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association
|6138160.00
|Reimbursement of Ranji Trophy C Group - HPCA Inv no 91
|27-09-2017
|Andhra Cricket Association
|6305400.00
|Reimbursement of Ranji Trophy C Group Matches- Andhra C AInv no R 08
|27-09-2017
|Andhra Cricket Association
|6369554.00
|Reimbursement of Sr Women Interzonal Three day Matches South Zone Inv no R 14
|27-09-2017
|Orissa Cricket Association
|6398060.00
|Reimbursement of Ranji Trophy 'A' League 2016-17 LRN. OCA-2017/945
|27-09-2017
|Railways Sports Promotion Board
|6572421.00
|Reimbursement of Reimb of Expenses 2016-17 - Ranji Trophy Group "A" Inv no 1
|27-09-2017
|Punjab Cricket Association
|6868993.00
|Reimbursement of Ranji Trophy "A" Group and Other Hosting Neutral Venue Matches- Punjab Inv no 79
|27-09-2017
|Maharashtra Cricket Association
|7858068.00
|GST component of Invoice no MCA GST 2017-18 -01
|27-09-2017
|Gujarat Cricket Association
|8011700.00
|Reimb of Match Expenses Sesson 2016-17 - Ranji Trophy Group "A" - Match fees K O Inv 32
|27-09-2017
|Zoom Communications Ltd.
|8019000.00
|1st 50% for providing Broadcast Production Services for New Zealand Series Oct-Nov 2017. Inv.No.ZCL/2017-18
|27-09-2017
|Goa Cricket Association
|8053972.00
|Reimbursement of 49(Q) - Ranji Trophy Group C - 2015-16 - GoaInv no 44/2016
|27-09-2017
|Andhra Cricket Association
|8128096.00
|Reimbursement of 49 (V) - U-19 Quadrangular series-2013
|27-09-2017
|Haryana Cricket Association
|9406070.00
|Reimb of Match Expenses Sesson 2016-17 - Ranji Trophy - Group "C" - Matches, & K/O Inv no 43
|27-09-2017
|Andhra Cricket Association
|9541731.00
|Reimb of Exp - IPL 2016 matches in Vizag Inv no 18/Acc/2016-17 - IPL/662/2016
|27-09-2017
|GroupM Media India Pvt Ltd
|9847947.00
|Advertisement of Expenses for TV Activity for IPL Season 2017 (BX/33731/17 dated 25.05.2017)
|27-09-2017
|Mumbai Cricket Association
|12145605.00
|Reimbursement of Ranji Trophy Group A - Mumbai Inv no 16 BCCI / HQ/49 (O)/ 1131/2017
|27-09-2017
|DNA Entertainment Networks Pvt Ltd
|24868450.00
|Balance 60% - LED Hiring for IPL Season 2017
|28-09-2017
|GroupM Media India Pvt Ltd
|5967547.00
|Advertisement of Expenses for TV Activity & Radio Activity for IPL Season 2017
|28-09-2017
|Yourself for GST
|6681448.00
|GST Payment for GOA Cricket Association against Invoice No GST/SEPT/14
|28-09-2017
|Jet Airways (India) Ltd.
|11114705.00
|Advance payment towards chartered flights for New Zealand tour of India. Proforma Inv No. BOM2017/CH/047
|29-09-2017
|Incentive Destinations Pvt. Ltd.
|2922500.00
|50% advance towards TV Feed Production Crew travel Air Tickets during Australia Series Sep-Oct 2017. Inv.No.001/017.
|29-09-2017
|Karnataka State Cricket Association
|3187827.00
|Reimbursement of Reimb of Expenses season 2016-17 - Ranji Trophy Group "A" Inv no 133
|29-09-2017
|Goa Cricket Association
|3575745.00
|Being Reimbursement of Subsidy, Match Fees for 14-15 Sr Womens OD Lg Inv no 29
|29-09-2017
|Sanjay Bangar
|3758227.00
|Professional fee for Batting Coach of Indian team for the period June, July, August and September 2017
|29-09-2017
|Delhi & District Cricket Association
|3796789.00
|Reim of Expenses season 2015-16 - Vijay Hazare Sr Men One Day Trophy Group"C" matches Inv no DDCA/17-18/30
|29-09-2017
|Karnataka State Cricket Association
|3950425.00
|Infrastructure claim - Installation of 200 KLD Sewage Treatment Plant Technology
|29-09-2017
|Karnataka State Cricket Association
|4292644.00
|Reimbursement of U-19 Cooch Behar Trophy "D" Group Matched 2016-17 Inv no 138
|29-09-2017
|Karnataka State Cricket Association
|5493271.00
|Reimbursement of U-23 Col C.K. Nayudu Trophy Plate Group "B" Tournamant 2016-17 Inv no 135
|29-09-2017
|Karnataka State Cricket Association
|6262460.00
|Reimb of Expenses Season - 2016-17 - Ranji Trophy Group "B" match fee and subsidy Inv no 129
|29-09-2017
|Karnataka State Cricket Association
|7762336.00
|Reim of Expenses season 2016-17 - U16 Vijay Merchant Trophy - League & K/O matchesInv no 139
|29-09-2017
|Kookaburra Sport India (P) Ltd
|8054880.00
|100% Advance payment for purchase of Cricket Balls for the season 2017-18
|29-09-2017
|Karnataka State Cricket Association
|13682542.00
|Infrastructure claim - Civil Work , & Installation of Sprinkler System-Subject to completion of requirements
|29-09-2017
|Karnataka State Cricket Association
|19581692.00
|Infrastructure claim - Installation of Sub Air Sports Aeration System & Supply and Laying of LT UG Cable related to same