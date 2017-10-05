The salary details of Indian team's head coach Ravi Shastri have been made public by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

Shastri took over as India's coach from Anil Kumble in the month of July. Now, the Indian cricket board has paid his first salary for a three-month period.

The BCCI, on Wednesday (October 4), on its website, posted the details of payments made to Shastri, cricketers, state associations and others.

Shastri was paid more than Rs 1.20 crore (12,087,187) for his services from July 18 to October 17, 2017.

When Shastri was appointed as coach, there were reports that he would be paid over Rs 8 crore. However, the three-month salary now doesn't add up to that figure.

Kumble was paid Rs 6.5 crore for his services per annum. His contract was not renewed following differences with captain Virat Kohli and he stepped down after the Champions Trophy in June.

Now, under Shastri-Kohli partnership India have reclaimed the number one position in the International Cricket Council's (ICC) ODI Team Rankings.

Recently, they defeated Australia 4-1 and are now gearing up face Steve Smith-led team in a three-match T20I series beginning Saturday (October 7).

Batting coach Sanjay Bangar too received his salary. He got Rs 37.5 lakh (37,58,227) for four months (June, July, August and September 2017).

Mahendra Singh Dhoni received Rs 57.8 lakh (57,88,373) as "Share of gross revenue 2015-16 International Tournament played in outside India". Cheteshwar Pujara received Rs 28.1 lakh (28,13,792) as share of gross revenue.

Details of payments made above Rs 25 lakh during the month of September 2017 (As posted on BCCI website)