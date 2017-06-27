Several reports have emerged on Tuesday June 27 that former India cricket team director Ravi Shastri is throwing his hat for the post of the India cricket team coach. Shastri, as we know, is one candidate Virat Kohli is very keen of having on board.

With Anil Kumble 'humilated' to quit from his position last week, Shastri got the perfect opportunity to rekindle his ambitions.

The writing might be on the wall now, with the next coach of Team India being decided before the Sri Lanka vs India 2017 cricket series.

Shastri acted as the team director from August 2014 to April 2016, before Kumble took over as the chieftain of the side.

"Yes, I have decided to apply for the job," Shastri has been quoted as saying by The Indian Express on Tuesday.

Shastri's big moments as the India cricket team director: