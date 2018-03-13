Sridevi's untimely death left a void in the Bollywood industry. And Ranveer Singh with his girlfriend Deepika Padukone had visited Anil Kapoor's house when they heard about this tragic news.

And when on Sunday evening, Ranveer Singh was awarded 'Entertainer of the Year (Male) award', he dedicated it to the legendary actress Sridevi.

In his acceptance speech, Ranveer said: "It's my first award for Padmaavat, first award for Alauddin Khilji. I dedicate this Entertainer of the Year Award to one of the greatest entertainers of all time, Srideviji. Her contribution to Indian cinema is fearless. She will be fondly missed, dearly remembered. But her legacy will shine on through those she has inspired. I am most certainly one of them. This is to you."

Ranveer Singh fashion game was on point at the event. The actor looked handsome in a colorful floral suit paired with a black waist-coat and blue bow tie.

Entertainer of the Year! ?#hellohalloffame awards A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on Mar 11, 2018 at 7:57pm PDT

Ranveer Singh after Sridevi's sudden demise had posted on his Twitter handle: "Shocked and saddened to hear about the untimely demise of one of Hindi cinema's greatest superstars. I grew up on her movies. She will always be one of my favorite actors of all time. May her soul rest in peace. My deepest condolences to her family. RIP #Sridevi."

? #sridevi #forever A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on Feb 25, 2018 at 2:58am PST

On the professional front, Ranveer is currently shooting for Simmba with Rohit Shetty and Gully Boy with Zoya Akhtar and Alia Bhatt.