Ranveer Singh, who will be next seen in Gully Boy, recently recorded a track for his upcoming film and proved how the actor is capable of doing anything and everything.

Ranveer, who recently came back to Mumbai after his extended New Year holiday with his rumoured girlfriend Deepika Padukone in Sri Lanka, was seen showcasing his impeccable rapping skills that could give aspiring rappers a good run of their money.

Ranveer pulled off the breathless rap with ease and was seen enjoying every bit of it. The actor was previously seen doing a rap with a bunch of street rappers on the streets of Mumbai.

Ranveer, who is known for living his characters, has completely nailed his rapper avatar to the T and it will interesting to see how the journey of his character will unfold on the silver screen.

Directed by Zoya Akhtar, Gully Boy also stars Alia Bhatt in lead role. The movie brings a fresh pairing to the silver screen with Alia and Ranveer on board. While viewers have seen their fun and teasing chemistry in a couple of commercials, their chemistry on the big screen will be one of the most-awaited ones.

On the work front, Ranveer Singh is desperately waiting for the release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming magnum opus Padmavat in theatres. In Padmavat, Ranveer will be seen playing the role of Alauddin Khilji. His portrayal seems quite promising and had earlier impressed the audience when they caught his glimpses in the film's trailer.

Apart from Padmavat, Ranveer will also be seen stepping into the shoes of Indian cricket legend Kapil Dev in Kabir Khan's directorial 83 which will bring the golden era when India lifted the 1983 World Cup trophy.

Ranveer will also be seen as a corrupt and notorious cop, a character played by Jr NTR in his 2015 Telugu film Temper in the remake which will be directed by Rohit Shetty. While the makers are still on the hunt for the leading lady opposite Ranveer Singh in the remake of Temper, recent reports suggest Alia Bhatt is likely to play the actor's love interest in the film.