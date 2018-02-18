Among the younger crop of actors, Ranveer Singh has carved a niche for himself in the Hindi film industry and is going strong with every project. From playing an energetic Delhi boy to the ruthless mad king Alauddin Khilji, the actor has time and again proved his mettle on screen.

And he has always grabbed maximum attention for his weird looks and quirky costumes at various events and makes the internet go crazy about him. And yet again, the Padmaavat actor has taken the internet by storm with his yet another out-of-the-box look which dates back to his college.

While cruising through the internet, we stumbled upon an old black and white picture of Ranveer Singh from his college days. In the picture, he was seen sporting long hair, a goatee and a ring pierced in his ear, wearing a loose T-shirt and wrapping a friend/girlfriend in his arms.

The picture, shared by his fan club, proves that Ranveer was a rock star even in his college and moreover a ladies' man who never fails to impress girls with his never-ending charm.

Take a look.

Recently, Ranveer revealed the reason behind his unmatched energy which he exhibits on the silver screen and from where he gets it. And there's no prize for guessing the answer. Without mentioning his rumored girlfriend Deepika Padukone's name, Ranveer said, "Do you know who's my girlfriend?"

Well, everyone knows about her but Ranveer and Deepika are yet to make their relationship official.

On the work front, Ranveer will be next seen in Kabir Khan's directorial '83 in which he will be seen essaying the role of cricket legend Kapil Dev. He will also be seen in Rohit Shetty's Simmba and Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy.