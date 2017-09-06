After Bajirao Mastani, Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh is set to win hearts again with his second period drama, Padmavati. The hunk has not shied away from flaunting his look in the Sanjay Leela Bhansali movie, but he has now shaved off the facial hair that was part of it.

Ranveer has now come out of his Alauddin Khilji look and his clean-shaven photos are going viral online. Is this his look for his upcoming movie Gully Boy?

Ranveer is set to begin the shooting of Zoya Akhtar's film Gully Boy opposite Alia Bhatt. These two actors will appear in a film together for the first time. It now seems the hunk has already revealed his look from the movie.

Ranveer is seen clean-shaven in the recent photos, with his hair open. He is clad in a simple black ganjee and black tracks. The actor has teamed it up with a black-and-white jacket and red shoes. The last we saw the hunk without a beard was in Befikre.

Meanwhile, Ranveer seems to have wrapped up his part of the shooting of Padmavati. He will play the ruthless Alauddin Khilji, while Deepika Padukone will be Rani Padmini and Shahid Kapoor will be her husband Rawal Ratan Singh.

Set to be released in November, the film has been in the news since the beginning. Apart from its vandalism and actors' salaries reports, the flick made headlines because of Ranveer's dedication to his character.

Ranveer was reportedly slapped 24 times by co-star T Raza Murad, who plays Jalaluddin Khilji, the uncle of Alauddin Khilji.

"Yes I slapped Ranveer Singh because it was the demand of director Sanjay Leela Bhansali, who wanted each and every shot from different angles. So in this way, [there were] 24 slaps," Raza Murad told NYOOOZ.

As we already know Ranveer's dedication, he could have happily and patiently gone through the pain to get the perfect shot.