Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmavati is set to hit the screens soon and it is the first time that Ranveer Singh will be seen in a bad guy's role. He will play Alauddin Khilji in Padmavati and the recent buzz is that his character is bisexual.

Till now, we knew that Ranveer will fall for Deepika Padukone in the movie. But recent news is that he will also romance Jim Sarbh (Raabta and Neerja villain) in Padmavati, India Times reported. Jim will play Alauddin Khilji's chief advisor Malik Kafur.

According to Indiatimes, an online portal (Peeping Moon) is the first one to report that Bhansali will show Alauddin and Malik's relationship in a subtle manner on the silver screen.

The report further stated: "Ranveer effortlessly plays the bisexual Sultan of Delhi with a touch of evil genius that has to be seen. And playing his lover on screen is the actor Jim Sarbh who was the baddie in Raabta and the main hijacker in Neerja. Jim's character is Malik Kafur who history books say was Khilji's chief advisor and also his lover."

"Khilji will be shown having feelings for Kafur and Bhansali has shot these scenes in a subtle manner so as not to hurt anybody's sentiments."

We doubt whether it will hurt sentiments or not. When people can protest and vandalise the sets without watching the movie, we wonder what they will do after watching it.

The makers of Padmavati have not confirmed anything yet, but the reports of the bisexual angle were doing the rounds earlier as well. If it's true, it will be really interesting to see how Bhansali has shot the scenes and how Ranveer and Jim have done justice to it.

Apart from these two, Padmavati also features Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor in the lead roles.