Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has once again proved that he is a versatile actor with his terrific portrayal of Alauddin Khilji in Padmaavat. And while everyone is praising his acting chops, the talented hunk has already received his first award.

Ranveer received a hand-written note and flowers from the superstar of the millennium – Amitabh Bachchan. The Befikre actor tweeted a picture of the bouquet and wrote: "Mujhe mera award mil gaya".

This is not the first time Big B has sent beautiful hand-written notes to celebrities who have impressed him with their on-screen performances. In fact, Ranveer confessed to Bollywood Life that this is not the first time he received a note from Amitabh.

"I got my first award this morning! Mr Bachchan sent me a letter! I find it difficult to express in words what that means to me. I have such a deep connect with Mr Bachchan and admiration. He's sent me a few notes for some of my performances, every time I get a hand written letter, I frame it and it doesn't even stay in the house."

Do you know where he keep those hand-written notes? Ranveer told the entertainment portal, "It goes directly to my bank locker. That's how much value I have for it. So my trophies are kept on display in the house and his letters, my most prized possessions are locked up in the bank account."

Ranveer's performance in Padmaavat as the brutal king Alauddin Khilji, has garnered appreciation from all quarters. The actor brought out the anger and cruelty of his character on the silver screen like a boss.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat also features Deepika Padukone as Rani Padmini and Shahid Kapoor as her husband Maharawal Ratan Singh. The movie also stars Jim Sarbh and Aditi Rao Hydari, who have done a brilliant job with their characters. Padmaavat is seeing a terrific run at the box office at the domestic and overseas market.