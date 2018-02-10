Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead role has locked the 2019's Valentine's day for the film's release.

The film is all set to release on 14th February, 2019.

Gully Boy is a story inspired by slum rappers of Dharavi. Ranveer Singh who is paired opposite Alia Bhatt for the first time on the big screen is playing the role of a street rapper.

The film is Ranveer's second collaboration with Zoya which showcases the actor in a leaner avatar.

Alia Bhatt who is marking her first outing with Excel Entertainment and Zoya Akhtar will be seen in a never seen before avatar in Gully Boy.

The film also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Kalki Koechlin in pivotal roles.

Gully Boy has been creating immense buzz ever since its announcement. Be it for the prep videos or the spottings.

Ranveer told a leading daily, "In January itself, I start Gully Boy for which I collaborate with Zoya, who is very dear and special in my life as a collaborator, person as well as a director." Alia told the media: "It's a new space for me and I'd wanted to work with Zoya Akhtar ever since I saw Luck By Chance."

Directed by Zoya Akhtar and produced by Excel Entertainment, Gully Boy is slated to release on 14th February, 2019.