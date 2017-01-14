A superb knock of 143 runs from Gujarat's captain Parthiv Patel (143, 196b, 24x4) guided them to their first ever Ranji Trophy as they prevented Mumbai from winning their 42nd title.

Samit Gohel (21, 87b, 2x4) and Priyank Panchal (34, 47b, 7x4) continued their batting from Day 4 as they needed 266 runs to win on the final day. Bhargav Merai (2, 13b) came in following the dismissal of Panchal but he could not last long as Balwinder Sandhu bowled him out shortly after taking Panchal's wicket.

After the dismissal of Gujarat's opening three batsmen, their captain Parthiv Patel and Manprit Juneja (54, 115b, 8x4) eased the pressure on Gujarat as they edged closer to their first ever Ranji Trophy title. Parthiv Patel was close to reaching 150 but after misjudging a shot, he was caught out by Shardul Thakur. However, his performance was no doubt the highlight of Gujarat's second innings as after his dismissal they needed just 12 runs to win, with 5 wickets remaining.

Rujul Bhatt (27, 77b, 3x4) and Chirag Gandhi (11, 7b, 2x4) managed to get the win with relative ease as Gujarat became the 17th team to win the Ranji Trophy.

Mumbai started Day 5 quite well, picking up early wickets of Samit Gohel, Priyank Panchal and Bhargav Merai. But after that, they just could not get their bowling right and along with that, a few dropped catches and bad fielding cost them the match. Balwinder Sandhu picked up two wickets for Mumbai, Shardul Thakur got the all important wicket of Parthiv Patel, and Abhishek Nayar and Akhil Herwadkar picked up one wicket each.

Score: Mumbai: 228 & 411

Gujarat: 328 & 313 in 89.5 overs

Gujarat won by 5 wickets

Bowling: Second Innings: Mumbai: Shardul Thakur 22.5-4-90-1, Balwinder Sandhu 24-4-101-2, Vijay Gohil 15-4-46-0, Abhishek Nayar 15-4-31-1, Vishal Dabholkar 4-0-15-0, Akhil Herwadkar 9-1-17-1

Fall of wickets: Second innings: Gujarat: 1-47 Panchal (14.2 overs), 2-51 Merai (18.3 overs), 3-89 Gohel (29.4 overs), 4-205 Juneja (65.5 overs), 5-299 PA Patel (87.3 overs)