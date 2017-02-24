Director Vishal Bhardwaj has added another good film to his credit this year. His latest directorial, Rangoon, which was released on February 24, has received a positive response from the audience and has also got decent reviews from the critics.

Set in the backdrop of World War II, Rangoon deals with a love triangle between actress Julia (Kangana Ranaut), filmmaker Rustom "Rusi" Billimoria (Saif Ali Khan) and soldier Nawab Malik (Shahid Kapoor). Vishal has beautifully portrayed two different stories and emotions in one film. One is the love story of Nawab and Julia, and the other is the love for the country. Patriotism and love have been given equal importance in Rangoon.

Though Vishal is one of the ace directors in Bollywood and till date has helmed 10 movies, we believe he should stop composing music. The filmmaker started his career as a music composer and has given amazing hits like Chappa Chappa Charkha, Jhelum and Pehli Baar Mohabbat, the songs in Rangoon fail to strike a chord.

There are almost 12 songs in Rangoon and all of them were composed by Vishal. Apart from Bloody Hell, Yeh Ishq Hai and Tippa, other songs of Rangoon have not been noticed until and unless you watch the film.

However, as a director, Vishal has built the careers of Shahid and Saif. He was the director who cast these two actors in good films when their career graph was going down. Before Omkara, Saif was struggling for a hit. And now, Rangoon has once again put the actor on the map.

Similarly, Shahid made a comeback with his acting chops in Kaminey, when he too did not have any hit to his name for a while. Vishal again came to his rescue and cast him in Haider. It was one of the best movies in Shahid's career and now, Rangoon has proved that the Kapoor-lad is one hell of an actor.