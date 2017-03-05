Vishal Bhardwaj's eagerly awaited movie, Rangoon, released on February 24, failed to see a good run at the box office. Starring Kangana Ranaut, Shahid Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, the movie was expected to do good business, but surprisingly that was not the case.

According to Zoom, the blame game has begun over the debacle of the film. It has been reported that Kangana is miffed with the marketing team of Rangoon and blamed them for the box office failure. The report suggested that the Queen actress tried to create hype around the movie by commenting on the rumoured tiff between herself and Shahid. But, the Udta Punjab actor didn't choose to play along.

Now, she is said to be blaming the marketing strategy for the fiasco. Kangana, who is finding it difficult to digest the failure, was earlier on a rant saying that it's a three-hero movie and the story revolved around her.

However, all the three actors did a good job in the movie, especially Saif. But, Kangana's performance, many felt, was not up to the mark. She has done brilliant roles earlier and has performed with grace, like in Tanu Weds Manu Returns and Queen. Her performance in Rangoon could have been better and reports suggest her performance may also be one of the reasons why Rangoon flopped.

Whatever be the cause for the box office failure, the Vishal Bhardwaj-directorial could have been saved as the storyline was very good. It depicts a love triangle between an actress, her filmmaker and a soldier, set during World War II.