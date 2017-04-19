British luxury SUV-maker Land Rover has dropped first hint of bringing its beautiful SUV the Velar to India. The Velar, which was unveiled in March this year, has now been listed on the company's India website, confirming its arrival.

Although there is no word on the launch timeframe of the Velar in India, the latest indications are that the luxury SUV could be in the market either by late 2017 or in early 2018, probably at the Auto Expo 2018. The India website of Land Rover has four variants of the model-- Velar, Velar S, Velar SE and Velar HSE.

Under the hood, the Velar gets two diesel engine options in three states of tune. The 2.0-litre diesel mill develops 178bhp and 430Nm, while its higher tune will be 237bhp and 500Nm. The 3.0-litre motor will develop 296bhp and 700Nm.

The petrol option is the 2.0-litre Ingenium engine available in 247bhp and 365Nm tune and 296bhp and 400Nm tune. The range topping 3.0-litre petrol supercharged V6 mill, on the other hand, will belt out 375 bhp and 450Nm of torque. All the engines will be mated to the ZF 8-speed automatic gearbox.

The Velar, which is a combination of contemporary, yet simple design features head-up display, 25.4 cm (10) High-Definition Touchscreens, individual sliding armrests and configurable mood lighting. On the safety front, the SUV gets ISOFIX, six driver and passenger airbags, Sports Command Driving Position, Electronic Traction Control (ETC) and Electronic Brake-force Distribution.