The makers of Rangasthalam have released the teaser of the music video of the song Yentha Sakkagunnave, which has left the audience wanting more from the Sukumar-directed film.

Rangasthalam has five songs composed by Devi Sri Prasad. The lyric video of the first song Yentha Sakkagunnave was released on the YouTube channel of Lahari Music on February 13 as a Valentine Day treat for the mega fans. The track received 21,045,440 views, 250,000 likes, and 16,494 comments in 35 days, the highest numbers any song of Telugu movies have ever managed to get in such a short span of time.

The makers of Rangasthalam released four other songs later which also garnered good response from the music lovers. All the soundtracks have crossed 100 million views on YouTube channels of Lahari Music and T-Series Telugu. After seeing the photos featured in the lyric videos, the fans were requesting the makers of the film to release the music video as well.

Responding to the requests, the producer of Rangasthalam announced that the promo of song Yentha Sakkagunnaave would be released at 4.00 pm Friday. After releasing the promo, Mythri Movie Makers tweeted the link to it and wrote, "Time to fall in love with Chitti Babu and Ramalakshmi! Yentha Sakkagunnaave ❤️"

The teaser of the song Yentha Sakkagunnave offers a glimpse at the roles of Chitti Babu and Ramalakshmi played by Ram Charan and Samantha respectively. Their chemistry featured in 39-second-long promo has not only impressed the viewers but also increased their expectations for the movie, which is scheduled for worldwide release on March 30.

MachkuriSujeethKumar‏ @AuspiciousCoup

Just watched #YenthaSakkagunnave promo now I can't wait to watch it waiting for #Rangasthalam day

Swathi - PSPK‏ @Swathikalyaan

#YenthaSakkagunnave @Samanthaprabhu2 Desperately waiting to see you on screen!! ❤️❤ #Rangasthalam #Ramalakshmi #Samantha

MONIKA❤️‏ @Mouni_Samm