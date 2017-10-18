Bollywood couple Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani is set to appear in a movie together for the first time. While we are excited about their collaboration in Baaghi 2, there is one more popular handsome hunk who is set to add charm in the movie.

He is Randeep Hooda, who has now joined Sajid Nadiadwala's movie directed by choreographer-turned-filmmaker Ahmed Khan. Randeep was earlier seen in Sajid's 2014 debut directorial Kick.

Confirming the news, Randeep said: "Sajid Bhai has always been a guiding light and a friend who genuinely cares for me and my art. Our previous two collaborations (Highway and Kick) have been landmarks in my career both commercially and critically. He always comes up with real gems and this one is special."

Randeep's look in Baaghi 2 will be quite interesting. "He is expected to get his earlobes pierced and will sport dreadlocks with a funky wardrobe. His character is called LSD," a source said.

The makers of Baaghi 2 kicked off their first schedule in Pune on September 18 and after wrapping up the shoot in the city, the film's team moved on to Mumbai and continued shooting.

The movie not only has three great actors like Tiger, Randeep and Disha, it also has Manoj Bajpayee and Prateik Babbar.

Set to hit the screens on April 27, 2018, Baaghi 2 will be a star-studded affair. In fact, the talented actor Manoj Bajpayee is said to have liked the script a lot.

"Manoj really liked the script. He is also very fond of the casting director, Mukesh Chhabra, and director Ahmed Khan, who he has known him for many years," Deccan Chronicle had quoted a source as saying.

Apart from these actors, there's another interesting fact which will bring the audience to the theatres. It is the alleged lovebirds – Tiger and Disha. Fans would like to see their chemistry on-screen as well.