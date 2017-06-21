Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor has refuted rumours about superstar Shah Rukh Khan's special appearance in Anurag Basu's much-delayed film Jagga Jasoos featuring Katrina Kaif in the female lead.

It was recently reported that director Anurag Basu had approached Shah Rukh Khan for a cameo in Jagga Jasoos earlier this year. The superstar apparently accepted the offer and shot for his portions in a Mumbai studio along with Ranbir, Katrina and others a few weeks ago. This news had made all the fans of SRK eagerly wait for the movie.

Jagga Jasoos is scheduled to be released in the theatres around the world on July 14. Ranbir Kapoor and Anurag Basu recently started the promotion of the movie. In an interview, both the actor and the director had clarified on the reports about Shah Rukh's guest appearance in their upcoming movie.

"There can be a surprise. I am not committing the actor," Anurag told Bollywood Hungama. When asked about Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir denied the rumours saying, "I don't think there's Shah Rukh Khan. I would have known. There could be another person's cameo."

Jagga Jasoos was announced back in 2013 and the director had completed 20 days of filming with his leads by March 2014. But later, its production was delayed due to various reasons and this forced the makers to postpone the release several times.

Shah Rukh Khan will also be seen in a cameo in Salman Khan's Tubelight and is gearing up for the release of his next film Jab Harry Met Sejal. Interestingly, it was Ranbir Kapoor, who came up with the title of this movie. Recently, SRK and Ranbir came together for Imtiaz Ali's birthday bash where the Raees actor gave him the promised cash reward of Rs 5,000 for coming up with the title.