Actor Rana Daggubati, who will be seen as Lt. Commander Arjun Verma in The Ghazi Attack, says that his final speech will be one of the most interesting elements of the much awaited multilingual movie.

The Ghazi Attack is scheduled to be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu in the theatres around the world on February 17. In a statement released to the media, Rana Daggubati, who is busy promoting the movie, says his final speech is very powerful and the credit for this should go to the scriptwriter.

"We wanted the speech to be highly inspiring and emotional, battle words that come out of the character strength at that crucial moment, I felt intensely patriotic delivering those lines in the film". I credit the script writer for writing such a brilliant, powerful and short lines, as passionate as the entire team wanted," reads the statement.

Sankalp Reddy, Gangaraju Gunnam, Niranjan Reddy have written the script for The Ghazi Attack, while Azad Alam and Gangaraju Gunnam penned the dialogues for Hindi and Telugu versions, respectively. The movie is inspired by true events from the 1971 Indo-Pakistan war. Its story, which still shrouds in mystery ever since the Indian Navy scored the biggest victory, has created lot of curiosity about the film.

The Ghazi Attack revolves around the story of an executive naval officer of the Indian Submarine S21 and his team, who remained underwater for 18 days. The film is an underwater tale of the courage and patriotism and explores the mysterious circumstances, under which the PNS Ghazi sank off the coast of Visakhapatnam in 1971.

The Ghazi Attack has been directed by Sankalp Reddy, produced by Matinee Entertainment and PVP Cinemas. Rana Daggubati, Taapsee Pannu, KK Menon, Atul Kulkarni and late Om Puri are playing pivotal roles in the movie, which has K aka Krishna Kumar's music, Madhi's cinematography and Sreekar Prasad's editing.