The first poster for Dwayne Johnson starrer Rampage movie has been unveiled by Warner Bros. and New Line Cinema. Based on the popular video game franchise, the movie will focus more on the Rock than the giant monster in the poster.

In the movie, Dwayne Johnson plays the character of a primatologist David Okoye, who shares a special connection with some giant monsters.

Okoye who is an animal lover has raised a rare albino silverback gorilla named George. But as an experiment goes wrong, George and other creatures grow to gigantic size and at that point, they set out on a destruction path.

Along with the first poster, the star also confirmed that the first trailer for Rampage will debut online at 5 pm ET/2 pm PT. You can check the Rock's social media accounts to catch the first glimpse of the trailer.

This is my best friend, George. A rare gigantic albino Silverback.

I love animals because they’re honest. If they like you, they lick you. If they don’t, they eat you.

Our #RAMPAGEMovie trailer drops TOMORROW at 5PM EST/2PM PST. #BigMeetsBigger #GorillaLickage #RAMPAGEMovie pic.twitter.com/aUhKe8Wr9U — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) November 15, 2017

The movie will feature plenty of action, destruction sequences as the tagline of the movie says — "Big meets bigger."

Speaking of the movie, The Rock told USA Today, "These monsters are relentless, and audiences are going to find that ride very exhilarating. As an actor in the movie, it's fun and daunting. It's 12- to 14-hour days of survival, and it's not quite survival either."

Dwayne Johnson will be joined by the likes of Naomie Harris, Jake Lacy, Joe Manganiello, P.J. Byrne, Marley Shelton, Breanne Hill, Jack Quaid, and Matt Gerald in the Rampage movie.

The movie is slated to be released on April 20, 2018.