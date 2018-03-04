Veteran director Ramanand Sagar's granddaughter Meenakshi Sagar and actor Mamik Singh got engaged in a surprise ceremony on the occasion of Holi on March 2. They have been dating for the past 18 years.

The couple exchanged rings in the presence of family and close friends.

Meenakshi, a single mother, has a 20-year-old daughter Sakshi Chopra from her first marriage. She took to Instagram to share the good news and wrote, "Okayyy so we finally did it after 18 years!!! #mamiksingh #holiengagement #loveisintheair #happyholi."

She also shared a couple of videos from her engagement ceremony. It is evident from the videos how happy she was when the groom Mamik put the ring on her finger.

@sakshichopraa the left hannnd!! ?????????? A post shared by Meenakshi Sagar (@tachisagar) on Mar 2, 2018 at 5:57am PST

Her daughter Sakshi Chopra also took to Instagram to share the happy moments from her mother's engagement ceremony. The 20-year-old, who is a singer and a songwriter, is an internet sensation known for putting topless pictures on social media platforms.

For the uninitiated, groom Mamik Singh is best known for his role as Aamir Khan's elder brother, Ratan, in the 1992 movie Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar. Apart from the movies, he is also known for his role of ghostbuster Vikraal in TV show Ssshhhh...Koi Hai in 2002.

But his career went downhill when he got into the wrong company and got stuck in the cobweb of drugs. "I got into wrong company and was stuck in the cobweb of drugs. I have experienced the effects of the most ruthless kinds of drugs. That entire phase was responsible for the lull in my career. My family life was ruined and my life was absolutely chaotic. But thanks to God, good wishes of friends, blessings of elders and my strong genes, that I fought back and today I am totally out of it," Mamik had told Times Of India in 2007.

TV producer Meenakshi, on the other hand, made headlines a couple of times - first when she and Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar actress Pooja Bedi had filed complaints against each other over their daughters Sakshi and Alia's dispute in 2014. Last year, Meenakshi was in the news when Cine and TV artists association (CINTAA) had issued a non-cooperation directive against her accusing of non-payment of dues to her show's actors Sara Afreen Khan, Mouli Ganguly and Shiny Doshi.