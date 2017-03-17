Small screen's most loved couple Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar is set to make their debut in the digital platform with Ekta Kapoor's new web series Karrle Tu Bhi Mohabbat.

Read: Rithvik Dhanjani to play lead in new web series based on crazy bachelors trip

The makers recently unveiled the poster of Karrle Tu Bhi Mohabbat featuring both Ram and Sakshi, who look young and refreshing.

Karrle Tu Bhi Mohabbat will narrate the story of two people from entirely different backgrounds falling in love. Ram will do the role of a celebrity with a massive fan following, while Sakshi will play a social activist. The web series, comprising of 14 episodes, will be available in Balaji Telefilms' new App, ALTBalaji.

"It's a mini web series of 14 episodes. People gave us so much love for our previous show. They loved the pairing and Ekta wanted to repeat it because she had loads and loads of requests from fans that they wanted us together," Sakshi had told PTI.

Talking about being a part of the web series, Sakshi had told DNA: "It's great to be a part of something which I have never tried out before. It is a new territory for me and the production house is ready to break new ground on the digital platform."

Besides Karrle Tu Bhi Mohabbat, Ekta has a list of new web series lined up for release. One of them will feature Bollywood actress Nimrat Kaur in the lead role. Another series will have Dipannita Sharma in a bold and intense role opposite Sameer Soni.

Related