Senior lawyer and politician Ram Jethmalani announced his retirement from legal practice at a function held by the Bar Council of India to felicitate Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra on Saturday.

Jethmalani, one of the most sought-after lawyers in the country, was a Rajya Sabha MP and also associated with the ruling BJP.

He has been a part of several high-profile cases, including the 2G scam case and the Jessica Lall murder case, in his career spanning 76 years.

The senior lawyer was recently in the news when he accused Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of using "worse abuses" against Finance Minister Arun Jaitley after the latter filed a defamation case against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor.

This came after Kejriwal sought a public fund to pay Jethmalani's fees amounting to Rs 3.86 crore.

Here are seven high-profile cases where Jethmalani appeared as counsel: