While Twitter reactions have made it evident that people want a Mandir to be built on the disputed land, the poll run by International Business Times, India on Twitter has further reinstated the choice of the people.

The results of the poll are as follows:

  • The Ram Mandir- 81 %
  • A Mosque- 2%
  • Mandir and Mosque- 8%
  • Hospital and College- 9%

Meanwhile, on Thursday (March 23), the Supreme Court bench has asked all the parties involved in the dispute of the Ram Janmabhoomi to file their respective written submissions in the Babri Masjid demolition case. The Apex Court bench also said that the matter will be heard after two weeks.

It has also adjourned a plea challenging a trial court's decision to drop criminal conspiracy charges against top BJP leaders like L K Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Uma Bharti and Kalyan Singh.

