While Twitter reactions have made it evident that people want a Mandir to be built on the disputed land, the poll run by International Business Times, India on Twitter has further reinstated the choice of the people.

Ram Janmabhoomi dispute: Ram Mandir, Babri Masjid, hospital, or college? Tell us what you want on the site!

#BabriMasjid = Baba Ji ka Thullu

A structure built on the land snatched from hindu religious sentiments can never become a masjid. pic.twitter.com/lIiuNdp0hy — Voice of Saffron (@iSaffronPrime) March 22, 2017

Why should babri masjid be built there? Babar was not even Indian! Logically they have no right over it #मंदिर_Wahi_बनाएंगे — Tiya (@tiya_tweets) March 22, 2017

The results of the poll are as follows: The Ram Mandir- 81 %

A Mosque- 2%

Mandir and Mosque- 8%

Hospital and College- 9%

Meanwhile, on Thursday (March 23), the Supreme Court bench has asked all the parties involved in the dispute of the Ram Janmabhoomi to file their respective written submissions in the Babri Masjid demolition case. The Apex Court bench also said that the matter will be heard after two weeks.

#FLASH Babri Masjid demolition case: Supreme Court bench asks all the parties to file their respective written submissions in the case pic.twitter.com/eLC7KCUFj5 — ANI (@ANI_news) March 23, 2017

It has also adjourned a plea challenging a trial court's decision to drop criminal conspiracy charges against top BJP leaders like L K Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Uma Bharti and Kalyan Singh.