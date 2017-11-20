Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma is known for his radical honesty. He doesn't think twice before expressing his views about anything under the sun. From criticising Shah Rukh Khan to Rajinikanth, RGV has spared no one.

The controversial filmmaker is now once again in the news for his homophobic tweet on SS Rajamouli, Ram Charan and Jr NTR.

The Aag director who of late is over speaking and under delivering when it comes to movies, was quite unhappy when SS Rajamouli posted an intimate picture of himself with actors Ram Charan and Jr NTR on his Twitter handle.

While fans thought that they might be in the cast of SS Rajamouli's next film after his magnum opus Baahubali 2 - The Conclusion, RGV, however, had different thoughts in his cryptic mind.

RGV lifted the picture from SS Rajamouli's Twitter handle and posted it on his Facebook account, and Instagram by saying, "Being an ardent worshipper of women I strongly condemn such blatant promotion of gay culture."

Okkaru kadu iddharu kadhu mugguruu ah type ae na....paiga mugguruu kuda pellainavallu..Allah what's happening? Jesus can you please tell me..Balaji garu meeraina cheppandi ? A post shared by RGV (@rgvzoomin) on Nov 18, 2017 at 10:50am PST

However, RGV's remarks irked many social media users who decided to give the Sarkar director a taste of his own medicine.

In reference to his comments, users started replying with an old picture of RGV and Anurag Kashyap drinking and kissing each other saying, "If they are promoting gay culture then what about you kissing anurag kashyap."

I think u r precisely interested in mono male rather than 3some as u r ardent in monogamy Lyk @itisME64? pic.twitter.com/hKZvcLg5dx — Eshwar (@itisME64) November 19, 2017

One user expressed concern in a sarcastic way that RGV needs to go to the hospital and check his health condition ASAP while another tweeted, "I think u r precisely interested in mono male rather than 3some as u r ardent in monogamy Lyk."

Well, RGV just knows how to roll.