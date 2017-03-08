Ram Gopal Varma raised a few eyebrows with a controversial tweet that included Sunny Leone on International Women's Day. The film-maker later received a lot of flak on Twitter, and then came up with a series of other tweets, defending his words.

Ram Gopal Varma, who is known for making controversial statements and tweets, had made a rather "sexist" remark while wishing women folk on International Women's Day.

"I wish all the women in the world give men as much happiness as Sunny Leone gives," he tweeted. Obviously, this tweet did not go down well with many social media users and they slammed RGV saying that he should tell the same thing to his mother and daughters.

Although Sunny responded to the tweet with some emojis, her fans found the tweet to be insulting and slammed Ram Gopal Varma. Meanwhile, the Sarkar 3 director tweeted again saying that the criticisms came out of hypocrisy.

"The negative noise towards my tweet on @SunnyLeone arises from ultimate hypocrisy. She has more honesty and more self respect than any woman," he tweeted.

Ram Gopal Varma continued tweeting and said that he would soon make a short film "exposing" the hypocrisy surrounding the "phenomenon of Sunny Leone." However, some of the Mastizaade actress' fans criticised Sunny as well for responding to Ram Gopal Varma's tweet. Meanwhile, a complaint has also been lodged against Ram Gopal Varma by activist Vishaka Mhambre in Goa for his tweet.

