Ram Gopal Varma (RGV), who faced the heat on social media for his abusive tweets on International Women's Day, has courted another controversy by getting into a verbal fight with Nationalist Congress Party leader Dr Jitendra Awhad.

Ram Gopal Varma is known for his weird posts on Twitter and he was at it on International Women's Day. He wrote: "I wish all the women in the world give men as much happiness as Sunny Leone gives." However, his post did not go down well with many, unlike in his past controversial posts. Many criticised and trolled the film-maker for his light and low-favoured comment.

Dr Jitendra Awhad‏ was one among thousands of people on Twitter, who were upset with Ram Gopal Varma's comments. The NCP leader retweeted his post and wrote: "@RGVzoomin u have a mother.... who is a women ..... pervert bastard. @RGVzoomin apologies or face the consequences we dnt mind taking law in hand."

In his reply, Ram Gopal Varma‏ urged NCP chief Sharad Pawar to kick out Dr Jitendra Awhad saying that he is a disgrace to his party. The director tweeted: "My mom,sister,daughter and my grandmother mainly respect me for my honesty in openly expressing my respect towards @SunnyLeone 's honesty." He added, "Great @PawarSpeaks shud kick u out for threatening to take law into hands in our sovereign democratic country ..u r a disgrace to his ideals."

Meanwhile, Ram Gopal Varma‏ also warned Dr Jitendra Awhad that he will take legal action, if he does not apologise for threatening him. The film-maker tweeted: "If u don't apologise to threat of taking law into ur own hands,will formally register complaint, so let me know . Please note @PawarSpeaks." The NCP leader replied: "Plz go ahead and do it @RGVzoomin."

Then, Dr Jitendra Awhad‏ went on to threaten Ram Gopal Varma‏ further by asking for his address. The politician wrote: "Just give your address and c @RGVzoomin u Dnt have a mother." In reply, the film-maker wrote: "Ok if u want to take law into ur own hands I will be available at my office in Veeradesai road next to empire dubbing studio."

Ram Gopal Varma later posted a video showing Dr Jitendra Awhad being kicked out from Arnab Goswami's The Newshour. The director tweeted: "Just see how @RealArnabG disrespectfully exposed @Awhadspeaks compared to how @SunnyLeone respectfully exposed."

The film-maker also posted a picture of Dr Jitendra Awhad that read: "Right or Wrong i express wat I feel" and he also write: "And then this joker has a problem with what others express Right or wrong @Awhadspeaks expresses his feels but when others do he will take law into his hands WAHH! God save this country's democracy."