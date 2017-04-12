Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma surprised everyone in the film industry and apologised to Tiger Shroff, and Vidyut Jammwal. Not just that he also apologised to Pawan Kalyan's fans for his recent comments mocking them.

Ram Gopal Varma, who is fondly called RGV, is known for his irresponsible Twitter comments. In a series of tweets, the filmmaker had mocked Vidyut Jammwal, saying if the Commando 2 actor fights with Tiger Shroff in real life, the latter would win the battle.

On April 10, Ram Gopal Varma tweeted: "As a @iTIGERSHROFF fan am so waiting for him to throw an open challenge for a real fight to that b s t d e f x s n y @VidyutJammwal. In a real street fight I will bet everything on @iTIGERSHROFF becos I believe he will finish off @VidyutJammwal with just one single punch. Am super sure that @VidyutJammwal will never have the guts to take on @iTIGERSHROFF 's challenge."

But Ram Gopal Varma‏ took to his Twitter account on Tuesday evening and wrote: "Though it was done in my usual fun way, I apologise to both @VidyutJammwal and @iTIGERSHROFF for the irritation caused." In his next post, the director quoted Bruce Lee: "I will always apologise for a mistake becos I have courage to admit."

Referring to the poor performance of Katamarayudu, Ram Gopal Varma had also‏ laughed at the fans of power star Pawan Kalyan. On Tuesday, he apologised for the same. What surprised many about his post was his decision to quit Vodka. He tweeted: "Just decided to get off Vodka and also want to apologise to every1 i evr bothered including Lord Ganpati's devotees nd @PawanKalyan 's fans."

It should be mentioned that Ram Gopal Varma has admitted in some interviews that he intentionally provokes some people and does this to be in the news and garner attention. The director is gearing up for the release of Sarkar 3, which is slated to hit screens on May 12. His Twitter antics appear to be a publicity gimmick for this movie, which has Amitabh Bachchan, Jackie Shroff and Manoj Bajpayee in lead roles.