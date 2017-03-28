The Telugu remake rights of Rakshit Shetty's Kirik Party have been sold for a record price. AK Entertainment Private Limited has sealed the deal recently for Rs 50 lakh.

As per the trade experts, it is the highest-ever amount paid for the remake rights of a Kannada film for one language. Previously, the four language remake rights of Rakshit Shetty's Godhi Banna Sadharana Mykattu were acquired by Prakash Raj for Rs 90 lakh.

Confirming the news, Rakshit Shetty, who has produced the movie apart from starring in Kirik Party, told International Business Times that the Telugu rights have been sold two days ago. "AK Entertainment has closed the deal and now there are also talks on for the other language rights," he adds.

The fans and industry are happy because the Sandalwood movies are capturing the interest of other language filmmakers. In recent history, the remake rights of films like U Turn and Godhi Banna Sadharana Mykattu were sold for good amounts.

Coming to Kirik Party, the Kannada movie, which was released on December 30, is inching towards completing 100 days in theatres. The film has earned about Rs 50 crore gross with a net share of over Rs 25 crore till date. This is one of the biggest hits at the box office from which the distributor and exhibitors have minted good profits.

Kirik Party is directed by Rishab Shetty. Rashmika Mandanna, Samyuktha Hegde, Achyuth Kumar, Aravind Iyer and others are in the cast.