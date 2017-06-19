Kirik Party
The trailer of Rakshit Shetty's Kirik Party has hit the internet with a bang.Rakshit Shetty Twitter Account

After IIFA Utsavam and Karnataka State Film Awards, Rakshity Shetty's Kirik Party won major honours at the Jio 64th Filmfare South Awards 2017. The Kannada movie has bagged five awards at the event organised at Novotel and HICC Complex, Hyderabad, on Saturday, 17 June.

It won the honours in the categories like Best Director (Rishab Shetty), Best Female Supporting Actor (Samyukta Hegde), Best Music Director (Ajaneesh Loknath), Best Playback Singer (Vijay Prakash for Belageddu Yaara Mukhava song) and Critics Best Actor (Male) for Rakshit Shetty.

Kirik Party has turned out be one of the biggest commercial hits of Sandalwood in the recent years. It not only won criticial appreciation, but also met with commercial success.

The movie tells the story of a man's friendship, love life and adventures during his four years in an engineering college. The film has Rashmika Mandanna in the female lead role, while Samyukta Hegde, Achyuth Kumar, Aravind Iyer and a host of other actors in the supporting roles. 

Kirik Party
PR Handout

Rakshit Shetty's other movie Godhi Banna Sadharana Mykattu bagged three honours. It won Critics Best Actor (Female) for Sruthi Hariharan, Best Actor (Male) for Ananth Nag and Best Supporting Actor (Male) for Vasishta Simha.

Below, find the complete winners' list of winners:

Kannada

Name of the category Name Film
Best Film Pratap Reddy & Sunmin Park Thithi
Best Director Rishab Shetty Kirik Party
Best Actor (Male) Anant Nag Godhi Banna Sadharana Maikattu
Best Actor (Female) Shraddha Srinath U Turn
Best Supporting Actor (Male) Vasishta Simha Godhi Banna Sadharana Maikattu
Best Supporting Actor (Female) Samyukta Hegde Kirik Party
Best Music Album Ajaneesh Loknath Kirik Party
Best Lyrics Jayanth Kaikini Sariyaagi Nenepide (Mungaru Male 2)
Best Playback Singer - Male Vijaya Prakash Belageddu Yaara Mukhava (Kirik Party)
Best Playback Singer - Female Ananya Bhat Namma Kaayo Devare (Rama Rama Re)