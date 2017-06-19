After IIFA Utsavam and Karnataka State Film Awards, Rakshity Shetty's Kirik Party won major honours at the Jio 64th Filmfare South Awards 2017. The Kannada movie has bagged five awards at the event organised at Novotel and HICC Complex, Hyderabad, on Saturday, 17 June.

It won the honours in the categories like Best Director (Rishab Shetty), Best Female Supporting Actor (Samyukta Hegde), Best Music Director (Ajaneesh Loknath), Best Playback Singer (Vijay Prakash for Belageddu Yaara Mukhava song) and Critics Best Actor (Male) for Rakshit Shetty.

Kirik Party has turned out be one of the biggest commercial hits of Sandalwood in the recent years. It not only won criticial appreciation, but also met with commercial success.

The movie tells the story of a man's friendship, love life and adventures during his four years in an engineering college. The film has Rashmika Mandanna in the female lead role, while Samyukta Hegde, Achyuth Kumar, Aravind Iyer and a host of other actors in the supporting roles.

Rakshit Shetty's other movie Godhi Banna Sadharana Mykattu bagged three honours. It won Critics Best Actor (Female) for Sruthi Hariharan, Best Actor (Male) for Ananth Nag and Best Supporting Actor (Male) for Vasishta Simha.

Below, find the complete winners' list of winners:

Kannada