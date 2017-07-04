Rakshit Shetty and Rashmika Mandanna's engagement was held on Monday, 4 July, at Serenity Marriage Hall in Virajpet, Madikeri. It was a lavish event that had the couple's relatives and close friends in attendance.

Yogaraj Bhat, Rishab Shetty, Sheethal Shetty, Samyuktha Hegde and actors from Kirik Party graced the engagement of Sandalwood's hottest pair. Also, Sparsha Rekha, who was seen in Bigg Boss 4 Kannada a few months ago, was present on the occasion. The couple had invited almost all the bigwigs from Sandalwood but many skipped the occasion due to unavoidable reasons.

Rashmika Mandanna donned Shraddha Ponappa-designed peach coloured gown, while Rakshit Shetty sported a self-designed cream tuxedo with a peach coloured tie. The couple exchanged rings and cut a cake to mark the celebration.

The guests were treated with Mangalorean and Coorg delicacies along with North Indian and Chinese dishes. Rashmika's family brought in over 50 expert cooks for the engagement and over 30 varieties of dishes were prepared by them.

However, the couple will not tie the knot in the near future as they plan to concentrate on their careers. As of now, the marriage is away for at least two years.

Rakshit Shetty met Rashmika Mandanna on the sets of Kirik Party. Their friendship gradually blossomed into love and their relationship was approved by their parents, too.

After playing hide-and-seek game about their relationship for some time, the first hint was given by Rakshit Shetty on their affair on Weekend with Ramesh 3. Later, on the actor''s birthday, it was formally revealed that they were in a relationship.