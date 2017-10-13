Director Ohmkar's Telugu movie Raju Gari Gadhi 2 (RGG2) starring Nagarjuna Akkineni, Samantha, Seerat Kapoor, has received positive reviews from the audience aroud the world.

Raju Gari Gadhi 2 is a sequel to Ohmkar's 2015 superhit horror comedy movie Raju Gari Gadhi. Ranjith Sankar has written the story for the movie, Ohmkar penned the screenplay. The movie has received a U/A certificate from the censor board and it has a runtime of two hours and five minutes.

A series of supernatural events and nightmares make three friends (Ashwin Babu, Vennela Kishore and Shakalaka Shankar) feel that their beachside resort is haunted. A priest (Naresh) advise them to approach renowned mentalist Rudra (Nagarjuna), who is famous for his effective methods. How Rudra solves the mystery of the hostile spirit (Samantha) haunting the resort forms the crux of the movie.

The audience say though it is promoted as a sequel, Raju Gari Gadhi 2 has no connection with the first part in terms of story or character. This movie has a fresh story, which interesting and engaging. Some comedy and horror scenes keep you entertained in the first half. The second half is also good with some interest twists and turns.

Nagarjuna and Samantha have essayed the never-played-before roles and they have nailed it. Their performances are the highlights of Raju Gari Gadhi 2. Vennela Kishore and Shakalaka Shankar's comedy is another highlight of the film. Naresh, Ashwin and others have also done justice to their roles, say the viewers.

Raju Gari Gadhi 2 has brilliant production values and SS Thaman's background score, picturisation, art direction and amazing VFX works are the attractions on the technical front, say the viewers.

We bring you some viewers' verdict on the film shared on Twitter. Here is the live update of Raju Gari Gadhi 2 (RGG2) movie review and ratings by audience:

#RajuGariGadhi2 1st half AbvAvg. Screenplay and concept are decent so far... Nag screen presence and intro Comedy is below avg till now

@iamnagarjuna @Samanthaprabhu2 @MusicThaman Superb 1st half with Comedy scenes2nd half excellent #RajuGariGadhi2 Team Congratulations

@vennelakishore @Samanthaprabhu2 superb movie..done watching u.s premiere show..unexpected climax..#rajugarigadhi2

Just now completed Show.. Superb 1st half with Comedy scenes & Nag entry 2nd half excellent #RajuGariGadhi2

Good First Half So Far , Nag Entrance , Comedy Of @vennelakishore #RajuGariGadhi2

#RajuGariGadhi2 - After one hour horror part picked up. BGM super. Nagarjuna awesome. #RajuGariGadhi2 - First half comedy, horror in equal parts. Nice! Samantha enters giving shivers. #RajuGariGadhi2- Extraordinary scene with paints. Ohmkar bhayya - chimpesav. Flashback in #RajuGariGadhi2. Slow and steady. #RajuGariGadhi2 - few emotional scenes going in - Ladies special. #RajuGariGadhi2 - Samantha excels. Meaningful ending. Good movie. Watch it.

#RajuGariGadhi2 1st half commedyhorror.second half emotional.Samantha's best till date.Nag as usual different genres ..taman nd omkar

#RajuGariGadhi2 superb first half bgm top notch amma @MusicThaman #RajuGariGadhi2 first half Nag looking @iamnagarjuna scenes just superb Best part of #RajuGariGadhi2 is runtime just 2hrs another positive to this movie Second half excellent @Samanthaprabhu2 nailed it #RajuGariGadhi2 #RGG2 #RGG2ReleasingToday

#RajuGariGadhi2 Review: SURESHOT BLOCKBUSTERGolden run of Telugu Films continues. @iamnagarjuna and @Samanthaprabhu2 nailed it.

