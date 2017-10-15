Raju Gari Gadhi 2 (RGG2) has been leaked online and the free full movie download is likely to affect the collection of the Akkineni Nagarjuna and Samantha-starrer at the box office.

Raju Gari Gadhi 2 was released in theatres around the world on October 13 amidst huge hype, promotion and expectations. Minutes after the morning show, the full movie was alleged leaked online for download. A website has made six different versions of the full movie, varying from 2.3GB to 200MB, for download.

A viewer, who watched the full movie of Raju Gari Gadhi 2, is disappointed with this pirated copy and has advised others not download it from the website. He says that VFX and background score are key elements to enjoy in this movie. But this pirated copy has poor audio and picture quality and you will be irritated if you watch it online. The movie should be better enjoyed in theatres.

The makers of Raju Gari Gadhi 2‏ have taken all precautionary measures to curb piracy. A day before its release, they had requested film-goers to say no to piracy. A post on the Twitter handle of the movie read: "#RajuGariGadhi2 is Releasing Worldwide today. Do watch it at your nearest theaters and let us know how much you liked it. SAY NO TO PIRACY!"

Within hours after it was leaked, the producers made a quick move and were successful in taking the full movie of Raju Gari Gadhi 2 down from some sites.

Raju Gari Gadhi 2 has received good response from the viewers and registered decent collection at the worldwide box office on the first day. The word of mouth helped it remain strong at the ticket counters. The film is set to be another hit for Nagarjuna. But the full movie download is now posing a big threat, as it is likely to take a toll on its collection in the coming days.