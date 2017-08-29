The makers of Raju Gari Gadhi 2 (RGG2) have released its first look motion poster as a birthday gift for Akkineni Nagarjuna. SS Thaman's music has created a lot of curiosity about the story of the film.

Akkineni Nagarjuna, who is playing lead role in Raju Gari Gadhi 2, is celebrating his 58th birthday on Tuesday, August 28. Producer Prasad V Potluri, who is bankrolling the film under the banner PVP Cinema, released its first look motion poster on the YouTube channel of his production house on Tuesday morning.

Potluri posted the link to the first look motion poster on the Twitter handle of PVP Cinema‏. He also greeted Nagarjuna.

He tweeted: "Long live the king. Celebrating @iamnagarjuna sir's birthday with #RGG2FL Motion Poster!! #HBDKingNagarjuna #RGG2."

The first look motion poster of Raju Gari Gadhi 2 offers a glimpse of the role played by Nagarjuna, who is seen holding a Rudraksha Mala. He looks furious, yet calm.

The 1.03-minute-long video features a song composed by SS Thaman in the background. The track seems to enhance the ferocity of the poster, and fans say it is inducing goosebumps.

Raju Gari Gadhi 2 is a horror comedy starring Nagarjuna Akkineni, Samantha and Seerat Kapoor. It is the sequel to the 2015 box office hit Raju Gari Gadhi.

The success of the original has generated huge curiosity around its sequel. Now, the first look motion poster has doubled the expectations of the viewers, who cannot wait to watch the full film.

Many thrilled filmgoers tweeted out the first look motion poster of Raju Gari Gadhi 2, which thus went viral on Twitter and Facebook within no time. Some viewers including a few celebs praised SS Thaman for the music featured in the video, saying it was a wonderful birthday gift for Nagarjuna.

Here are their reactions:

