Director Ohmkar's Raju Gari Gadhi 2 (RGG2) has started on a good note at the US box office in the premieres and shattered the collection record of Akkineni Nagarjuna's Soggade Chinni Nayana (SCN).

Raju Gari Gadhi 2 is a sequel to 2015 hit horror comedy film Raju Gari Gadhi. Nagarjuna and his daughter-in-law Samantha's association with this project doubled the expectations. This hype made its overseas theatrical rights sell at Rs 1.40 crore.

Nagarjuna and Samantha have a decent fan following in North America and many were eagerly waiting for its release. The distributors booked over 90 screens and also held its grand premiere in several cinema halls across the country on Thursday. Raju Gari Gadhi 2 has also received a good response at the ticket counters.

The distributors are still busy compiling the numbers. If we are to go by early updates, Raju Gari Gadhi 2 has collected $50,000 at the US box office in the premiere shows. Its final total is likely to cross $80,000.

Early estimates also show that Raju Gari Gadhi 2 has already beaten the record of Soggade Chinni Nayana, which minted $50,523 at the US box office in its premieres. It should be seen whether the movie will beat the records of Nagarjuna's other hit movies Oopiri and Manam, which raked in $76,804 and $95,473, respectively, at the US box office in their premieres.

However, Nagarjuna's Om Namo Venkatesaya, which collected $15,498 in the premieres, had bombed at the US box office. Raju Gari Gadhi 2 has brought back the glories of Nagarjuna. The movie has received a positive word of mouth, which is expected to boost its collection over the weekend.