Noted Indian actor Rajkummar Rao will compete with Hollywood A-lister Angelina Jolie as Jolie-directed First They Killed My Father and Rao-led Newton are the official entries into Oscar's Foreign Language Film category for Cambodia and India respectively.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced on Thursday that 92 countries have submitted films for consideration in this year's foreign-language Oscar race which is apparently a huge record for this category.

Rao's Newton revolves around a rookie government clerk named Newton Kumar, who is sent on an election duty in the conflict-ridden jungles of Chhattisgarh, which is under the control of the naxals. Faced with the danger of the looming guerilla attacks by the communist rebels, despite the odds stacked against him, Newton Kumar tries his best to conduct a fair voting process in the region.

Jolie's First They Killed My Father is an adaptation of Cambodian author and activist Loung Ung's memoir of the same name. The movie revolves around Ung's life and her survival of the deadly Khmer Rouge regime from 1975 to 1978. You can watch the trailer here.

Aside from Jolie's directorial debut, other noteworthy films from this year's contenders list are —Michael Haneke's 'Happy End' from Austria, Sebastian Lelio's 'A Fantastic Woman from Chile, Robin Campillo's 'BPM (Beats Per Minute)' from France, Samuel Maoz's 'Foxtrot' from Israel, Joachim Trier's 'Thelma' from Norway, and Andrey Zvyagintsev's 'Loveless' from Russia.

Check the complete list below: