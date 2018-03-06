Rajinikanth's Kaala teaser has struck the right chord with viewers and his legion of fans. The superstar's swag backed by commercial elements ensured that it becomes an instant hit. Well, the superstar's star power has now managed to overpower Priya Prakash Varrier's viral wink!

The recently released trailer has now surpassed the teaser record of Priya Prakash Varrier's Oru Adaar Love, which had become the talk of the town in February. The combined views of Kaala's three versions – Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi – now stands over 22 million (22,302,842).

The Tamil version of Kaala teaser has garnered 16 million hits with 4.47 lakh likes and 57,000 dislikes along with 26,570 comments by the time this story went for publishing. The Telugu teaser comes second by getting 3.6 million hits with 96,000 likes and 5,000 dislikes. It has garnered close to 3,000 comments.

The Hindi version has got 1.8 million hits with 47,000 likes and 2,000 dislikes along with 1,700 comments.

Whereas Oru Adaar Love teaser has crossed 3.27 lakh likes, over 27,000 dislikes and nearly 18,000 comments.

Priya Prakash Varrier grabbed the limelight after the release of Manikya Malaraya Poovi song from debut Oru Adaar Love. Her flirtatious expressions and wink became viral in no time making her a star overnight.

Oru Adaar Love is an upcoming romantic Malayalam movie written and directed by Omar Lulu, and the have newcomers starring as leads. The movie has Shaan Rahman's music, Sinu Sidharth's cinematography, and Achu Vijayan's editing

On the other hand, Rajinikanth's Kaala is an action thriller, written and directed by Pa Ranjith.

Although the context of the Malayalam movie and Rajinikanth's Kaala have vast differences, the Malayalam movie started grabbing attention, thanks to the viral wink.

The song Manikya Malaraya Poovi has garnered 4.8 million hits so far which clearly tells the popularity of the film.