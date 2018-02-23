Here is some breaking news for fans of superstar Rajinikanth. Kalanidhi Maran has announced that Sun Pictures is set to produce the next movie of Rajini saar, which will be directed by Karthik Subbaraj of Pizza fame.

Sun Pictures is a leading Chennai-based film distribution and production studio unit, and Kalanidhi Maran is the owner of it. The producer entered the film industry with Siragugal in 2000. He went on to work with Rajinikanth in his second production. He is teaming up with Rajinikanth again for his third project.

The boss of Sun Pictures is all thrilled, and took to Twitter to share his excitement by making an official announcement on his next project with Rajinikanth. The producer shared a poster and wrote: ".@SunTV is happy to announce #Superstar's next colossal production with @SunPictures. #SuperstarwithSunPictures @superstarrajini @karthiksubbaraj."

Rajinikanth currently has two big-ticket projects — director Shankar's 2.0 and Kaala — on his hands. The makers of 2.0 had planned to release the film on April 27, but postponed it due to delay in its production. Now, the makers of Kaala have advanced its release date and it is set to take it to the theatres on April 27.

Rajinikanth had not signed any new project apart from these two. He recently announced the launch his own political party and a plunge into politics. He is expected to contest the next Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu.

However, some of his fans were a bit upset because he entering politics might mean the actor was saying goodbye to acting. But Kalanidhi Maran's announcement is sure to bring a smile to their faces.

Many fans of Rajinikanth's took to Twitter to share their excitement over this announcement. Sureshkumar Sekar‏ (@SureshkumarSek2) wrote: "Wow Goosebumps Moment #SuperstarwithSunPictures #Rajinikanth #KarthikSubbaraj."

Srikanth Karan‏ (@nksrikanth33) posted: "Expecting a political thriller sir, I think it might be the last movie in #Superstar career, so please give us a movie which should be remembered for decades! #Rajinikanth "