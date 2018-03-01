The fans of Rajinikanth might be disappointed to hear the news that the release of his teaser from Kaala has been postponed again. It was supposed to hit the internet on Thursday, March 1. The makers of the film have decided to delay the release following the death of Kanchi seer Jayendra Saraswathi Shankaracharya.

However, the good news is that the delay is just by one day. "Due to the Demise of Respected Jagadguru Poojyashri Jayaendra Saraswati Shankaracharya, as a mark of Respect #Kaala teaser will be released on 2nd March. Sincere Apologies to all the Fans who were eagerly waiting for the Teaser [sic]," Wunderbar Films, the production house of Kaala, tweeted.

Jayendra Saraswathi Shankaracharya, the 69th pontiff of the Kanchi Mutt, had died of cardiac arrest on Wednesday, February 28.

It is believed that the decision to postpone the teaser was taken on the suggestion made by Rajinikanth, who is a spiritual person.

Coming to the teaser, it will be out at 11 am on March 2. The clip is expected to revolve around the superstar's character in Kaala.

Kaala is an action drama set in Mumbai. The film is written and directed by Pa Ranjith, who has collaborated with Rajinikanth once again after Kabali.

Rajini's son-in-law and multifaceted actor Dhanush has produced Kaala, which has Huma Qureshi in the female lead role. Samuthirakani, Nana Patekar, Anjali Patil, Sukanya, Sayaji Shinde and Sampath Raj are in supporting roles.

The film, which will hit the screens on April 27, features Santhosh Narayanan's music, A Sreekar Prasad's editing and Murali G's cinematography.