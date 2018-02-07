Rajinikanth fans were disappointed after the rumours of his mega-budget movie 2.0 were delay surfaced, but the good news is that his other project Kaala will arrive much earlier than expected.

Yes, the buzz is that the release of Kaala, which was supposed to be released after 2.0, has been advanced. Initially, the makers were aiming to release during the Independence Day weekend, but now it seems like the Tamil flick will hit the screens in April, most likely on the occasion of Tamil New Year.

Recently, the rumours of 2.0 getting further delayed as the extensive post-production works were taking more time than expected. Every single shot was edited with care as the makers are determined to deliver a quality product to the audience. Hence, the release of Shankar-directorial was pushed to August, the reports had claimed.

Coming to Kaala, it is a gangster film set in the backdrop of Mumbai. Rajinikanth plays the role of a don and the messiah of poor Tamils in the commercial capital of India.

It was speculated that the movie was based on Mirza Haji Mastan, who stood for Tamils cause and gained financial stability with smuggling business. He had ventured into real estate business and was also a film financier. The don was a street-smart, whose unique traits earned him the tag of 'style king' among Muslim youths in 70s-80s.

However, the makers denied the news after they received a notice from a man named Sundar Shaekhar, who claims to be the foster son of Haji Mastan, sent a legal notice to prevent the superstar from depicting his father as a "smuggler or underworld don".

The movie marks the second union of Rajinikanth with Pa Ranjith after Kabali and it is bankrolled by the superstar's son-in-law and actor Dhanush. Huma Qureshi, Nana Patekar, Samuthirakani, Sukanya and others are part of the project.