Subramanian Swamy's opposition to Rajinikanth's political entry has continued with the BJP leader now posting a picture of the Tamil superstar allegedly gambling in a casino the US.

"Wow! RK 420 in a US Casino gambling to improve his health!! ED must find out from where his $$ came from. [sic]" he tweeted.

The picture has been doing rounds from the last few days and people criticised Rajinikanth as an irresponsible man for failing to respond to the ongoing exhibitors' strike in Tamil Nadu and to the divorce issue of his daughter Soundarya Rajinikanth.

However, Rajinikanth took a stand on the issue on Wednesday and tweeted, "Keeping in mind the livelihood of lakhs of people in the Tamil film industry, I sincerely request the TN GOVT to seriously consider our plea. [sic]"

The Tamil superstar's possible entry to politics has apparently created a lot of enemies. People from film fraternity have targeted him over his identity and claimed he is not a Tamilian. Politicians too have taken digs at him. Prominently, BJP's Subramanian Swamy has been opposing his entry.

"Do you still want actors in politics? Are you not tired already? Now we should only have politicians in politics," Subramanian Swamy had said earlier.

Wow! RK 420 in a US Casino gambling to improve his health!! ED must find out from where his $$ came from. pic.twitter.com/4UeUgg9yNN — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) July 5, 2017

Rajinikanth left to the US recently for a health check-up. The actor has taken a break from the shooting of his upcoming flick Kaala.

Meanwhile, his first selfie video has gone viral on the internet. The clip shows Rajinikanth travelling in a car, but the audio quality is poor.