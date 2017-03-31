Superstar Rajinikanth on Friday hosted Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak at his Chennai residence. The two are meeting for the first time despite the actor having shot his last film in Malaysia. However, the actor denied rumours that he had been asked or had accepted the offer to be the brand ambassador of Malaysia Tourism, replacing Shah Rukh Khan.

Razak is in India to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi. They are expected to discuss a number of issues from business to maritime accords. Razak has said this year marks the 60th anniversary of bilateral ties between India and Malaysia.

Rajinikanth, who is currently shooting with Akshay Kumar for his upcoming film 2.0 — which will release on October 18 this year, had shot for his previous film Kabali in Malaysia. He was slated to meet Razak during that time, he told reporters on Friday, but that meeting did not materialise.

Razak wrote on Twitter on Friday: "Just had a very warm n friendly meeting with Mr Rajnikanth the Tamil superstar at his home [sic]." He added: "Who doesn't know @superstarrajini ? Happy to meet the superstar in person today. [sic]"

These statements and Rajinikanth's popularity in Malaysia gave rise to speculation that he could replace King Khan as the brand ambassador of Malaysia Tourism. However, he was quick to dismiss all such talk, saying: "I was not offered to become brand ambassador for Malaysia. These are all just rumours."