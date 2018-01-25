Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar's fans might be disappointed as their forthcoming movie 2.0, which is also known as Enthiran 2, seems to be delayed one more time. If the latest rumours are to be believed, the multilingual flick is likely to be postponed once again.

The makers had earlier claimed that 2.0 would hit the screens in April. But there is no sign of teaser and trailer release yet, which has possibly made the rumour mongers speculate about the change in the release plans.

Usually, the release dates of teaser and trailer of movies with large-scale budgets will be announced well in advance.

However, August Cinemas, which had acquired the Kerala theatrical rights recently, has made it official that the movie would be out on April 27. Yet some are of the opinion that the distributor's comment cannot be taken as the final word.

Some unconfirmed reports state that the extensive post-production works are causing the delay. In fact, the makers too are not in a hurry to wrap up the film by compromising on quality. Hence, the release of 2.0 has been postponed several times.

The movie is now rumoured to be hitting the screens in May.

2.0 is science-fiction bankrolled by Lyca Productions. Shankar is directing the mega-budget film in which Amy Jackson plays the female lead.

The film is billed as the most expensive project ever in Indian film history. The makers are shelling out mammoth Rs 450 crore.