An 18-year-old school girl was allegedly raped by her teacher and the director of a private school in Rajasthan repeatedly for two months. When the duo got to know about her pregnancy, they forced her to go through a messy abortion in August that has now left her with a damaged brain.

The incident came to light over the weekend when the doctors of neurological department in SMS Medical College in Jaipur informed the parents of the girl that she had been forced to go through an abortion.

The teacher, Jagat Gujjar and the school director, Jagdish Yadav, have been arrested and are being interrogated, NDTV said quoting senior police officer Vinit Kumar.

Girl's parents tricked

On August 25, the victim's mother had taken her to the hospital after the girl complained of stomach pain. As soon as Yadav, one of the suspects, came to know about it, he asked the girl's mother to take her to a clinic in Shahpura, saying that he was well acquainted with the doctors there. The police suspect that Yadav may have bribed the doctors there and silenced them.

On August 28, the doctors in the clinic informed the parents that the girl's health was deteriorating and needed a surgery. Concerned about her health, the family gave consent for the surgery. But they were unaware about the fact that girl was pregnant and was about to undergo an abortion.

Following the surgery, the girl was discharged and was prescribed some drugs by the doctors.

Girl admitted in neurology ward

On September 7, when her condition worsened again, she was rushed to a hospital in Jaipur where she was eventually admitted in the neurology ward on Sunday night. The doctors, who are currently treating her, told her parents that the teen had had an abortion.

The superintendent of SMS Medical College, DS Meena told NDTV that the girl had undergone surgery twice. She said that the class 12 student had suffered permanent brain damage owing to lack of oxygen supply and insufficient care after the operation.

The police were unable to record the victim's statement due to her serious medical condition.

Soon after the school girl's news on rape spread, angry public protested outside the school, demanding action against the accused. Meanwhile, the district administration has reportedly shut down the school for an indefinite period.

The police informed that the probe was on to check whether more students had been victimised by these men. Officer Vinit Kumar said that they raided the clinic at Shahpura, located some 50km away from Sikar, where the girl was forced to undergo abortion.