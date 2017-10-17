Ravi Teja's next outing, Raja the Great, is all set for a grand release across the globe on October 18. The movie is expected to bring back the fallen glory of the mass maharaja of Telugu film industry.

Ravi Teja is one of the most popular actors of Telugu film industry and he enjoys huge fan following across the globe. The mass maharaja has churned out several hit films. Some of his movie have been remade in several other languages. Vikramarkudu (2006) is one of the most memorable remakes.

But the last two years have not been easy for Ravi Teja, who faced a lot hardships. The actor's Power (2014), Kick 2 (2015) and Bengal Tiger (2015) failed to meet the expectations at the box office.

Recently, he also made it to the headlines for wrong reasons over the accident death of his brother Bharath and his connection to the drug racket. He had a very tough time in responding to media, fans and friends from the industry. He had to helplessly watch his image being tarnished and he managed to remain strong through all these hard times.

After the release of Bengal Tiger, Ravi Teja took a long break and kept searching for a good script that will connect with the film goers. After two years, the mass maharaja is all set for a grand comeback with Raja the Great, which has been creating positive buzz in the media ever since it went on the floors.

Written and directed by Anil Ravipudi, Raja the Great is an action comedy movie with all other masala elements to woo the mass audience. What strikes the most in its promos is the role played by Ravi Teja, who is seen as a blind man for the first time in his career. It is not going to be the regular Ravi Teja movie.

The trailer offers a glimpse into the storyline, which has generated a lot of curiosity about Raja the Great. The makers have done massive promotions for the film, which is set to hit a large number of screens this Diwali. The advance booking is already opened and the movie is getting good response at the ticket windows across.

Its pre-release buzz shows that Raja the Great will start with a bang at the box office and become the biggest opener for Ravi Teja. But its collection on the following days depends on the viewers response and the word of mouth will decide its fate at the box office. It should be seen whether this movie will bring back the glorious days of mass maharaja or not.