Producer Dil Raju, who is basking in the success of Raja The Great, has gone on to launch his next movie titled Lover featuring Raj Tarun and Gayathri Suresh in lead roles.

Dil Raju has emerged as the smartest and the most successful Telugu producer of 2017 with back-to-back hits like Sathamanam Bhavati, Nenu Local, DJ aka Duvvada Jagannadham and Fidaa this year. His recent release Raja The Great, which hit the screens on October 18, has collected around Rs 35 crore gross at the worldwide box office in its first weekend and emerged as one of the big money spinners.

Dil Raju held a function to celebrate the success of Raja The Great on Sunday evening. The producer could not stop praising and thanking the film unit on the occasion. A day later, he held another grand event to launch the next movie Lover, which is directed by Anish Krishna of Ala Ela fame.

While Raj Tarun and Gayathri Suresh posed for the first shot, Anil Ravipudi, who directed Raja The Great, clapped the board and started the shooting of Lover at the opening ceremony held in Hyderabad on Tuesday morning. Filmmaker Shyam Prasad Reddy, director Harish Shankar and few others were present on the occasion.

Later, Dil Raju took to the Twitter handle of Sri Venkateswara Creations to announce the news. He posted some photos of the event and wrote, "Happy to announce our next film. A love story with @itsRajTarun and Gayathri Suresh. Directed by Anish Krishna. Shoot begins soon. #Lover."

Happy to announce our next film. A love story with @itsRajTarun and Gayathri Suresh. Directed by Anish Krishna. Shoot begins soon. #Lover pic.twitter.com/hmqRkhIhPX — S V C (@SVC_official) October 24, 2017

Apart from Lover, Dil Raju is producing three other Telugu movies. He has completed the production of Vellipomaakey, which has been delayed for a long time. He is currently busy with the shooting of MCA (Middle Class Abbayi) starring Nani and Sai Pallavi. He is set to work with superstar Mahesh Babu in Mahesh25.